Liquid C2 launches third Cyber Security Fusion Centre in Zambia

Liquid C2 has opened the doors of its Zambian Cyber Security Fusion Centre (CSFC) in Lusaka, making this the third centre of its kind in Africa.

“Zambia’s ongoing digital transformation has seen businesses increase their online service adoption to serve the growing cyber-population, meaning Zambian businesses are becoming increasingly high-risk targets for cyber-attacks,” says David Behr, CEO of Liquid C2. “Our Cyber Security Fusion Centre will provide businesses with timeous responses to mitigate these attacks successfully, ensuring that their business is prepared to face current and even future threats.”

In Zambia’s case, government research shows that 2021 saw over 10-million cyber attacks on citizens and businesses, including mobile money reversal scams, social media account hijacking, and fake product pro.motions and investment schemes.

The centre will help Liquid C2’s efforts to ensure Zambian customers have access to real-time intelligence-driven alerts and advisory services, enabling them to mitigate potential threats timeously. Most importantly, customers can focus on their critical business needs, while Liquid manages their customers’ cyber security requirements 24/7/365 with the most cost-efficient and effective approach.

The Zambian CSFC is the third in the matrix of security centres to be launched by Liquid C2 in Africa. The centres are designed to allow the organisation an increasing oversight and understanding of the cyber threats its customers face in real-time. Liquid C2 relies on the data gathered from all the CFSCs and manages every element of cyber protection using this intelligence to build a mesh to identify, mitigate and protect businesses across the continent.