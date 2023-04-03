Manager: Business Intelligence – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Business Intelligence (BI) Manager is responsible for leading the strategic design and maintenance of BI solutions. Supports IT digital transformation capabilities by facilitating the formation and implementation of digital strategy, while delivering innovative, accurate and on time solutions. Ensures that the use of BI solutions enhances real-time business decision making. Overseeing the translation of business needs to technical specifications and deploying BI solutions, reporting tools and ensure that the data analytics platforms are developed and maintained. Create visualizations for business and develop or update technical information where necessary. Leads a team of BI Developer and Data Analyst.

Desired Skills:

BI Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SOE

