McLaren Racing in multi-year partnership with Workday

McLaren Racing has announced a multi-year partnership with Workday, as an Official Partner of the 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Team. Workday branding debuted at the 2 April 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

As part of this partnership, McLaren will become a customer of Workday’s financial planning software, adding to the growing community of sports organisations using Workday. Workday’s technology will help McLaren support and empower its people through better finance planning and forecasting, enhancing transparency, simplicity, and adaptability across the organisation.

Matt Dennington, executive director: partnerships and accelerator at McLaren Racing, says: “We are excited to welcome Workday to the McLaren Racing family. In the competitive world of Formula 1, efficiency and performance are crucial both on and off the racetrack. Workday will support our team’s enhanced financial and operational planning, improving our agility in key decision-making. We look forward to integrating Workday’s solutions into our team from 2023.”

Pete Schlampp, chief marketing officer and executive vice-president of corporate growth at Workday, comments: “Teaming up with McLaren will help accelerate Workday’s global brand awareness across F1 and enable us to support their team as they drive forward in the future of work. We are proud to partner with one of the iconic names in auto racing and this latest collaboration is a testament to the strong relationship Workday has with some of the world’s most recognisable organisations in sports.”