Multichoice sets up new technology division

MultiChoice has created a new technology division to align its delivery across the group. The new division will house the broadcast technology division, enterprise business systems, group digital, DStv streaming technology and project management office under one division, led by a group chief technology officer.

“We are repositioning our technology area to lead our next growth phase and to deliver on our vision of becoming the technology platform of choice for African households. We have consolidated everything related to technology, engineering, and technical divisions into a technology hub,” said MultiChoice group CEO, Calvo Mawela.

The following leadership changes have been made, effective 1 April 2023:

* Group chief technology officer – Nyiko Shiburi;

* CEO for MultiChoice SA – Marc Jury; and

* CEO for SuperSport – Rendani Ramovha.