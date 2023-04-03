.Net Developer

Our client, a leading financial services company in Cape Town, is seeking to hire .Net Developer with at least 5 years of experience in developing information systems. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and maintaining software applications using AngularJS, C#.NET/ VB.Net, MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI, LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, Jquery, CSS, HTML, JavaScript, and SQL Server.

Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

Develop utilising various technologies e.g. C#, ASP.NET, SQL, WCF etc.

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Research, development and apply new technologies.

Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

Maintenance of existing systems.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Deployments for Production and UAT

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

12 Months Contract

Hybrid work model – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

