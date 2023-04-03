The role will encompass looking after the company’s Network and Security Operations and the day-to-day management of these.
The incumbent will be required to provide and maintain innovative solutions to meet stringent operational standards, continuously evaluate and evolve the services to meet the needs of the business and align to the IT Strategy.
The Network and Security Engineer is responsible for managing the comprehensive technical service of networks, security and delivers IT Technical and Operational Projects.
Responsibilities:
- Manages the day-to-day operations of network and security servers and storage across all business areas.
- Operational project delivery and consulting
- Daily, weekly and monthly operational management controls
- Understand the agreed SLA and the groups responsible for delivering against the SLA’s.
- Responsible for the operational management of server support and works hand-in-glove with the Desktop Support teams ensuring that resources are deployed, directed and supported in a manner that enables delivery on all day-to-day operational aspects.
- In all instances where an incident exceeds SLA criteria, is responsible for Root Cause Analysis and to rectify shortcomings in any process or procedure
- Studies the incident statistics and reports on failures, trends and successes. Suggestions to continuously improve process or procedure, as a result of analysis, form an integral part of responsibilities
- Ensures compliance to all policies, processes and procedures governing team deliveries or used in achieving work outputs of the team
- Responsible for assembling, preparing and presenting all operational statistics on a daily, weekly and monthly basis to IT Management
- Responsible for providing daily (or more frequent if necessary) feedback on the status of outstanding calls
- Responsible for escalation/resolution to ensure that all SLA’s are met.
- Responsible for monthly trend analysis which will be used to reduce the overall amount of incidents and service requests.
- Responsible for all processes, procedure, standards and policies – quarterly review
- Comprehensive documentation of change plans and coordination of change efforts.
- Document implementation plans and ensure successful implementation.
- Planning and monitoring
- Perform risk assessments
- Provide process documentation and operating instructions
- Full end to end testing including leading and co-ordination of testing pre-GO LIVE
- Installation of service packs, critical operating system patches and any necessary hot fixes
- Management of DNS and DHCP
- Health and Performance monitoring
- Capacity monitoring and monthly reporting
- Configuration tracking and analysis
- Backups/Recovery and monthly testing
- Liaison with vendors for offsite replication
- Bi-annual disaster recovery testing
- Implementation of approved changes and releases
- Authorise changes as previously agreed with other business and IT functions
- Packaging and deployment of new technology
- Liaison with WAN provider on network issues including VPN and Firewalls
- LAN monitoring
- Configuration of switches, and bandwidth management devices etc
- Ensuring almost always-on connectivity to the business
- Security Environment Managemento Security patchingo Antivirus/Spywareo IDS/IPSo Mail filteringo Checking server logso Password management, user rights and permissions and Security delegationso Management and reporting of security incidents and provide access for Forensicinvestigations on approval from appropriate authorities (Head of Department orDelegated Authority)o Inputs into the development of policy, standards, guidelines, methodologies andprocedureso Adherence to Information Security policies, ando Development and implementation of operational procedures as required
Requirements:
- Relevant B Degree in Computer Science and/or Information Systems
- Project Management experience advantageous (PMBOK, Prince II, Agile)
- Proven track record of both theoretical and practical aspects of IT Infrastructure
- Proven experience in working in teams, influencing people, strategic planning, risk management and change management.
- SIEM experience , Fortisiem, Manage Engine, Arcsight etc.
- Proven track record of Methodologies, ITIL, SixSigma
- Experience with Fortigate firewalls, Aruba and HP switches
- SDWAN, IPSEC Security, Bash, Perl , Python and Powershell advantageous etc
- Certified Network Associate, CCNA , CCNP
- CISP or CISM
- A+
- Minimum 5-8 years IT Support Network and Security Experience
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Network Engineer
- Security Engineer
- it