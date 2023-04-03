Opensource Developer at Network Contracting Solutions – Gauteng Sandown

We help companies become Data Driven Businesses that are fit to take on the challenges of a Digital World. We are currently in search for an Open-Source Developer with (Python or ‘R’) as a programming language to join our team for a 12 months contract.
Requirements:
- Programming in Python or R (4 – 6 years Experience)
- Linux experience
- IT Qualification (degree or Diploma)
- Certifications in Python or R (Advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Linux
- R
- Opensource
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid