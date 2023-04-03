Opensource Developer at Network Contracting Solutions – Gauteng Sandown

Apr 3, 2023

We help companies become Data Driven Businesses that are fit to take on the challenges of a Digital World. We are currently in search for an Open-Source Developer with (Python or ‘R’) as a programming language to join our team for a 12 months contract.

Requirements:

  • Programming in Python or R (4 – 6 years Experience)
  • Linux experience
  • IT Qualification (degree or Diploma)
  • Certifications in Python or R (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Linux
  • R
  • Opensource

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Networking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

