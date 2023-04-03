Principal Technician: Telecommunications Service Management at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

CORPORATE SERVICES ? INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY (IS&T) ? TELLECOMMUNICATIONS BROADBAND SERVICES

PRINCIPAL TECHNICIAN: TELECOMMUNICATIONS SERVICE MANAGEMENT

BASIC SALARY: R501 057 TO R541 164 PER ANNUM ? REF NO: CS 71/23

Requirements:

A relevant National Diploma or higher or N6 plus additional two (2) years’ post-qualification experience or a three-year Telecommunication Electrician type (example – P&T Trade test) qualification plus additional two (2) years’ post-qualification experience or vendor (Cisco, Huawei, etc.) Certified Network Professional qualification plus additional two (2) years’ post-qualification experience

Five (5)+ years’ experience in telecommunication or IT service management

Knowledge of telecommunication infrastructure (Civils, Fibre, data/switching centres) services will be an advantage

Proven ability to work under pressure in a critical technical environment

Own vehicle and valid driver’s licence.

Key performance areas:

Responsible for managing small to carrier level customers and responsible for managing staff

Responsible for: attending to fault ticketing life cycle, customer service, complex fault management; compliance and vendor management; stakeholder liaison; project management; technical leadership, change management; installation and integration; operations ant user support

Operations support, risk management and asset control

Lead small technical teams to drive fault resolution, escalations, implementation and/or problem resolution

Provide support to management to ensure effective and efficient operations within the Service Management domain

Relationship resilience; service delivery orientation; impact and influence; team orientation; problem-solving; report-writing.

Closing date: 14 April 2023

