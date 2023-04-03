Project Manager at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our esteemed client has seen remarkable growth over the past three decades, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to their workforce. With a hiring philosophy centered on attitude and a focus on training for skill development, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. The organisation encourages flexibility, offers generous bonuses, and provides opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement. Adopting an Agile approach to business, our client is involved in a wide range of services spanning multiple industries, with a key emphasis on research, innovation, and ongoing improvement. This dynamic and stimulating environment is perfect for those who thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented setting and have a passion for learning and growth.

Role Responsibilities:

Take overall responsibility for managing a client site and ensure that the project plan achieves agreed targets.

Monitor progress towards key milestones and take action to address delays, adjusting plans when necessary.

Handle all client-facing issues and provide regular updates and feedback to stakeholders.

Lead project planning, design, testing, and implementation, defining project missions, goals, tasks, and resource requirements.

Resolve conflicts within and between projects or functional areas and develop methods to monitor and correct project progress.

Assemble project staff, manage project budgets and resource allocation, and define service levels.

Regularly interact with clients to determine their needs and develop plans for improving service delivery.

Follow defined project management plans and lead the development and implementation of coordinated plans.

Build relationships with vendors and stay informed about developments in the field.

Continuously improve project management toolkits and methodologies.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant degree would be an advantage

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Have 3 – 5 years of project management experience with a proven track record of success.

Possess knowledge of the personal finance industry, including financial products, services, and regulations.

Demonstrate proficiency in software, including project management tools and platforms.

Exhibit a positive attitude and strong aptitude, with a high level of enthusiasm for achieving goals and delivering results.

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to collaborate effectively with team members and stakeholders.

Adaptable to changing project needs and priorities.

Strong organisational and time management skills, with a keen attention to detail and the ability to prioritise tasks.

Possess problem-solving / critical thinking skills, with the ability to analyse complex information and develop solutions.

Commitment to ongoing learning and professional development, including staying up-to-date with industry trends.

Team player who is willing to support colleagues and contribute to a positive work environment.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Agile

SDLC

