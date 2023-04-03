Project Manager – Eastern Cape Gqebera

My client in the Automotive Industry is looking to employ a Project Manager.

Duties and responsibilities include:

Providing logistics facilities and layouts, i.e. racking, packaging, storage facilities, trolleys, pallets and dunnages to satisfy valid customer requirements of new projects, processes and production requests.

Planning and preparing detailed Production and Warehouse concepts, layouts, drawings and specifications for specialized facilities with the aid of computer aided design.

Research and benchmark latest international and local technology logistics solutions then adapt and implement to improve and optimize operations

Compiling detailed project plans for coordinating and monitoring projects, then monitoring the detailed activities to ensure adherence to the specification and timing.

Reviewing, monitoring, controlling, reporting and forecasting BNK, Overheads and Capex expenditure monthly for the Logistics division to the appropriate forums to ensure compliance to annual budgets and efficiency targets.

Managing inputs for new model introductions and engineering changes to ensure accurate information is provided by the Logistics department by the required deadlines to support product decisions.

Ensuring Logistics input is given timeously and accurately for all Aeko’s, ECR’s and other optimization ideas.

Continuously searching for implementing and maintaining efficient alternative methods/solutions to reduce logistics costs.

Responsible for the co-ordination and compilation of the Logistikkostenbericht(LIDA) data input for the plant, action in order to ensure an accurate delivery of the Logistikkostenbericht from the plant as per the brand requirements.

Standing in for supervisor and representing the department at meetings, workshops, conferences and seminars and for other routine matters.

Convening and chairing meetings on work related matters as and when required with user or support departments, suppliers/contractors, then subsequently document and distribute accurate minutes of meetings for reference purposes.

Overseeing the manufacturing of facilities or implementations of projects, then arranging for project/facility acceptance and hand-over by conducting demonstrations of equipment or facilities through physical trials once this acceptance is obtained the contractors

Developing and introducing packaging specifications by ensuring optimal packaging methods for internal, local, exports and CKD parts in order to reduce packaging costs and eliminate damages to parts.

Drafting and updating Logistics Material Handling Contract specifications after consultation with all stakeholders to ensure the required Logistic resources (manpower and equipment) are in place to support the needs of customer departments

Minimum Requirements:

Degree or National Diploma in Mechanical/Industrial Engineering or equivalent

3 years’ experience with logistics processes within automotive manufacturing environment.

2 years’ experience in Project Management

2 years’ experience as project engineer in Logistics Planning or equivalent planning

Analytical skills

Good decision-making abilities

Requiring minimum supervision.

Good planning and organizing skills.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

German language proficiency is advisable.

Proficiency in computer aided design and fully computer literate

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Reference nr: NDPM

Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Communication

Logistics

Management

Planning

Learn more/Apply for this position