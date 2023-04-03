Senior C# Developer at Nutun

Main Purpose of Role:
To maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s/Integrations.
Required Minimum Education / Training+Work experience:
- Grade 12
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science/Informatics or equivalent qualification in an IT related field
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in a Financial Services Industry – will be a plus.
- 5 – 8 years’ experience in a Developer role – mandatory
Key Performance Areas:
Research & Design:
- Research system implications and solutions-
- Research latest technologies and methodologies
- Code Profiling
- Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality & accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements
Developing Code:
- Version Control – maintenance and applications
- Understanding requirements & following code standards
- Develop software to technical specification & within agreed timescale
- Identify best practices in development
- Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality & accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements
Unit Testing:
- Check high level functionality before
- Code profiling
- Diagnose problems and produce software fixes
Operational Assistance:
- Assisting Operations and Key Clients with IT related queries
Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required
Technical:
- C# Net Programming – JavaScript- HTML, PGP, ASP etc
- SQL Server or other Databases
- Basic database maintenance and creation.
- SQL – Good knowledge.
- Various Source code repositories.
Behavioural:
- Strategic Thinker
- Analytically minded
- Accountability
- Stress tolerance
- Business acumen
- Communication skills both written and verbal
- Target driven
- Disciplined
- Problem solving
- Leadership skills
- Conflict Management skills
- Negotiation skills
Desired Skills:
- Sql Server
- Javascript
- coding
- Analytical
- database creation
- ASP.NET
- ReSharper
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree