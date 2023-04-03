Senior C# Developer at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

Apr 3, 2023

Main Purpose of Role:

To maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s/Integrations.

Required Minimum Education / Training+Work experience:

  • Grade 12
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science/Informatics or equivalent qualification in an IT related field
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in a Financial Services Industry – will be a plus.
  • 5 – 8 years’ experience in a Developer role – mandatory

Key Performance Areas:

Research & Design:

  • Research system implications and solutions-
  • Research latest technologies and methodologies
  • Code Profiling
  • Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality & accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements

Developing Code:

  • Version Control – maintenance and applications
  • Understanding requirements & following code standards
  • Develop software to technical specification & within agreed timescale
  • Identify best practices in development
  • Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality & accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements

Unit Testing:

  • Check high level functionality before
  • Code profiling
  • Diagnose problems and produce software fixes

Operational Assistance:

  • Assisting Operations and Key Clients with IT related queries

Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required

Technical:

  • C# Net Programming – JavaScript- HTML, PGP, ASP etc
  • SQL Server or other Databases
  • Basic database maintenance and creation.
  • SQL – Good knowledge.
  • Various Source code repositories.

Behavioural:

  • Strategic Thinker
  • Analytically minded
  • Accountability
  • Stress tolerance
  • Business acumen
  • Communication skills both written and verbal
  • Target driven
  • Disciplined
  • Problem solving
  • Leadership skills
  • Conflict Management skills
  • Negotiation skills

Desired Skills:

  • Sql Server
  • Javascript
  • coding
  • Analytical
  • database creation
  • ASP.NET
  • ReSharper

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

