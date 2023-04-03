Senior C# Developer at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

Main Purpose of Role:

To maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s/Integrations.

Required Minimum Education / Training+Work experience:

Grade 12

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science/Informatics or equivalent qualification in an IT related field

3 – 5 years’ experience in a Financial Services Industry – will be a plus.

5 – 8 years’ experience in a Developer role – mandatory

Key Performance Areas:

Research & Design:

Research system implications and solutions-

Research latest technologies and methodologies

Code Profiling

Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality & accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements

Developing Code:

Version Control – maintenance and applications

Understanding requirements & following code standards

Develop software to technical specification & within agreed timescale

Identify best practices in development

Unit Testing:

Check high level functionality before

Code profiling

Diagnose problems and produce software fixes

Operational Assistance:

Assisting Operations and Key Clients with IT related queries

Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required

Technical:

C# Net Programming – JavaScript- HTML, PGP, ASP etc

SQL Server or other Databases

Basic database maintenance and creation.

SQL – Good knowledge.

Various Source code repositories.

Behavioural:

Strategic Thinker

Analytically minded

Accountability

Stress tolerance

Business acumen

Communication skills both written and verbal

Target driven

Disciplined

Problem solving

Leadership skills

Conflict Management skills

Negotiation skills

Desired Skills:

Sql Server

Javascript

coding

Analytical

database creation

ASP.NET

ReSharper

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

