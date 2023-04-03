Senior Full Stack Developer

We are looking for skilled and experienced senior developer accomplished in VB6, VB.net, ASP.net, Soap UI and Dotnet core but who equally has experience with Angular, Typescript, JavaScript, and C#, with strong MSSQL database knowledge, that has a passion to work with a dynamic team in maintaining an existing and working towards delivering a leading cloud-based Management System product.

Relevant tertiary qualification in Software Development or certification in Web and/or Front-end skills.

Support, maintain and provide solutions to a one-of-a-kind WMS using VB6, VB.net, ASP.net, Soap UI and Dotnet core. Proficiency in MSSQL is a must.

Participate in the design, implementation, and maintenance of a world-class WMS with web applications and workflows using technologies such as Angular, Typescript, JavaScript, and C#.

At least 5 years of experience as a Full Stack Developer with a focus on Microsoft Technologies (C#, .NET Framework, ASP.NET, Web API).

Experience building front-end web applications using web technologies such as ASP.NET, Angular and/or React, RESTful Services, JSON and Micro-Services, SQL Server, HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3 and SCSS.

Must have good UI development skills and basic UX design skills.

Solid understanding of MSSQL with proven experience with Data Modelling, Design, SQL Function, Stored Proc and other common MSSQL.

Understanding of the full scope of application development (authentication, integrating with APIs, build process, testing, validation, state management).

Knowledge of Server-Side Rendering vs. Client-Side Rendering.

High proficiency in object-oriented analysis and design patterns.

Experience with AWS and/or Azure, understanding SaaS cloud-based concepts.

Source control, versioning, and branching concepts.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

