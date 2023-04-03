Senior .Net Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Company that specializes in IT Consulting, Specialised Support Services and Technology solutions, requires a full stack .NET developer with a minimum of 5 years’ development experience on .NET., to join their team. You will be responsible for taking over and maintaining the ongoing development of a multi-tenant ASP.NET web application and you will also be responsible for developing new software solutions for existing customers.

REQUIREMENTS:

The candidate must have the following overall skills:

Minimum of 5 years development experience on .NET.

Understands the full Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Understands and works with Object Orientated Programming (OOP) languages.

Must be comfortable with pair programming and collaborating with external developers.

Understands Scrum/Agile development methodologies.

Has source control experience with GIT.

Must be comfortable with working on 3 areas of the application architecture, that is front-end (HTML, CSS, JS), back-end (C#) and the database framework (Entity Framework, SQL) equally.

Has source-code documentation experience with Wiki.

Has experience with multi-tenant web application architecture.

Has web application deployment experience on IIS.

Must be comfortable to engage with customers from a technical viewpoint to determine if solutions are technically possible and together with providing detailed expectation and delivery.

Must be comfortable with engage closely with the internal testing team as well as customers to understand and assist with the resolution of bugs.

Required Technology Skills:

ASP.NET MVC 5.

Entity Framework.

SQL Server

JavaScript (jQuery, Angular, Knockout).

HTML5. • CSS3(Bootstrap).

Advantageous Technology Skills:

.NET Core.

Web API.

Azure DevOps.

Xamarin or any mobile development experience.

Power BI.

