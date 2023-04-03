Senior .Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking to hire a Senior .Net Developer with a minimum of 5 years of Microsoft development experience.
Technical skills required:
- Microsoft C#, ASP.Net MVC
- Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services
- Visual Studio
- Azure DevOps
Advantageous:
- Azure Developer Associate
- MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)
- Microsoft Power Platform (PowerBI/ Power Apps/ Power Automate)
- Must ideally be mid to senior with experience utilizing .net core and it is highly beneficial to have angular experience
Qualification Required:
- Matric Certificate
Preferred Qualification:
- Microsoft Certification and/or relevant Microsoft Courses or Development experience
- Develop utilising various technologies
- Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
- Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.
- Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
- Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
- Research, development and apply new technologies.
- Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.
- Maintenance of existing systems.
- Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
- Peer Code Review.
- Deployments for Production and UAT
We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.
12 Months Contract
Hybrid work model – Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML