Senior Oracle Database Administrator at Sabenza IT

We are seeking a Senior Oracle DBA with expertise in Oracle Cloud to join our team.

In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring the performance, integrity, and security of complex databases and processes.

You will design, implement, and administer Oracle database management systems, working closely with other technical teams to meet client needs and ensure secure access.

Your responsibilities will include installing, administering, and maintaining database servers, managing access permissions, optimizing database performance, and ensuring database recoverability in the event of a disaster.

To excel in this role, you should have a deep understanding of the Oracle ecosystem, strong familiarity with cloud architecture and services, and possess the technical skills necessary to deploy, manage, and maintain databases in the cloud.

Qualifications/Professional Certifications:

Matric, Diploma, Bachelor’s Degree, in Computer Science / Information Technology, or equivalent

Oracle database certification & knowledge of Unix, storage subsystems advantageous

Oracle Cloud certification and experience advantageous

Excellent communicator, and high levels of proficiency in the English language – speaking, read and write

Ability to create and maintain strong working relationships with colleagues and customers

Experience and Core Skills:

Experience in the capacity of a Senior Database Administrator.

Experience in supporting Databases and middleware services in Cloud Hyperscalers (Oracle OCI, AWS & Azure)

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

Hands-on experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and be familiar with its various services, such as cloud tooling, infrastructure: compute, networking, storage, and databases.

Proficient in managing Oracle databases in the cloud, including deploying, configuring, migrating, and auto scaling

Experience with Oracle Autonomous Database (provision, monitor and monitor)

Understanding of Cloud Security

Skilled in optimizing database performance in cloud environments, including tuning queries, optimizing storage, and improving network throughput, system scaling.

Core Database Administration: administration, maintenance, performance tuning, security, backup and recovery, high availability

Minimum 6 Years Database Administrator Experience on Oracle in a senior capacity

Experience with implementing and supporting Backup, High availability and Disaster Recovery technology (Rman, Oracle RAC, Data Guard)

Experience in Database Migrations, including Cloud Migrations (OCI, Azure, AWS)

A solid understanding of Windows, Unix/Linux, Solaris Operating Systems

Additional Skills:

Display accuracy and attention to detail when dealing

Able to cope well in conflict situations

Be able to work both in a team and alone

Ability to work well under pressure, especially in maintaining a balanced and logical approach

Self-motivated and self-managed

Able to use initiative and take ownership of deliverables and projects

Excellent Written and verbal communication

Structured working methods

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

Ability to work in Agile Environments

Responsibilities per Key Performance Area:

Financial

Provide input into the Presales and Sales processesAccurate timekeeping

Client

Respond to customer requests

Work with technical contacts from other teams or external partners on integration projects

Business consulting in database environments as well as architecting solutions to customer requirements and ensuring that solutions are built to specification and client requirements.

Ability to provide on-call and 24×7 DBA support when applicable

Business Process

Perform database administration, maintenance, performance tuning, security, and troubleshooting

Provide daily health check reports

Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures

Perform database installations, configurations, upgrades, and migrations

Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future database and server growth

Develop and maintain best practices database documentation.

Administer and maintain database and user security policies and standards including compliance with SOX regulations

Work closely and effectively and maintain good relationship with DBA team members, and in-house software development, project management, QA, and system admin teams

Design, evaluate and recommend best practices for database models and architecture

Manage standards and strategies for security, database objects, and backup / recovery

Monitor capacity and performance, troubleshooting, and proactively resolving a wide variety of problems. Establish and maintain standards, procedures and automation strategies for tools and monitoring

Participate or lead development of smaller projects and ensure their timely delivery

Participate and contribute in the team’s development process

Act as a liaison between the Database Administration staff, project development staff and functional team

Learning, growth and innovation

Research, and evaluate new databases trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations

Mentor less experienced members of the team in technology and processes.

Keep abreast with latest developments in Database technologies and share knowledge with the team.

Willing to learn other database platforms

