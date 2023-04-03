Senior Security Engineer

As a Security Engineer, you’ll be responsible for the protection of company assets and data. This will involve protecting systems from attacks, monitoring network traffic and managing security controls to ensure that our environment is as secure as possible. You will be required to manage large volumes of information in order to detect anomalies or potential threats before they have an impact on our business. You’ll also need to assess these issues with a focus on their likelihood of occurrence within the organisation.

Role Tasks

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested, and operational

Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts

Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail

Assist in analyzing, assigning, and escalating support calls

Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary

Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients

Conduct a monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend improvement in quality

Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by client

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work

Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups

Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance, and takes into account possible changing circumstances

Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work

Ability to work well in a pressurized environment

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary

Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances

Ability to place clients at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements, and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey

Qualifications

Demonstrated work experience

Demonstrated experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organization

Demonstrated experience of Managed Services

Demonstrated working knowledge of ITIL processes

Demonstrated experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

Desired Skills:

Security engineering

ITIL

Learn more/Apply for this position