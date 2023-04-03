Senior Security Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

As a Security Engineer, you’ll be responsible for the protection of company assets and data. This will involve protecting systems from attacks, monitoring network traffic and managing security controls to ensure that our environment is as secure as possible. You will be required to manage large volumes of information in order to detect anomalies or potential threats before they have an impact on our business. You’ll also need to assess these issues with a focus on their likelihood of occurrence within the organisation.
Role Tasks
- Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested, and operational
- Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts
- Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail
- Assist in analyzing, assigning, and escalating support calls
- Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems
- Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary
- Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients
- Conduct a monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend improvement in quality
- Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by client
- Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work
- Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups
- Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance, and takes into account possible changing circumstances
- Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work
- Ability to work well in a pressurized environment
- Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary
- Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting
- Ability to adapt to changing circumstances
- Ability to place clients at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements, and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey
Qualifications
- Demonstrated work experience
- Demonstrated experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organization
- Demonstrated experience of Managed Services
- Demonstrated working knowledge of ITIL processes
- Demonstrated experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties
Desired Skills:
- Security engineering
- ITIL