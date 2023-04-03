Senior Specialist: IT System Developer (SAP FI) – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule is currently recruiting a Senior Specialist: IT System Developer (SAP FI) for a renowned Insurance Giant. The role is a contract position with a hybrid mode of working.

Minimum 5 years experience in a full cycle implementation as well as in support

projects with at least one SAP SD implementation

FI: GL, AR, AP, Banking, FA. CO: CCA, PPCA

SD: Master Data, Sales, Billin

Certification in SAP Financial Accounting K

nowledge in SAP SD is required

Facilitate the implementation and support of SAP Financials

Perform detailed analysis of complex business process requirements and provide

appropriate system solutions; identify, interpret, validate and document customer requirements.

Map client business requirements, processes and objectives; develops necessary

product modifications to satisfy clients’ needs.

Developing documentation for solutions – technical specifications, functional

specifications, test cases, processes, and functional user guides

Document functional designs, test cases and results.

Proactively identify and propose business process and/or system enhancements

Provide consulting services on both new implementations and existing support

projects

Work self-directed and independently

Ability to multitask and manage multiple deliverables and projects at the same time

Understanding of accounting business processes

Ability to work in a team environment, effectively interacting with others

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

