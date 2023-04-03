GoldenRule is currently recruiting a Senior Specialist: IT System Developer (SAP FI) for a renowned Insurance Giant. The role is a contract position with a hybrid mode of working.
- Minimum 5 years experience in a full cycle implementation as well as in support
projects with at least one SAP SD implementation
- Around 5+ years of SAP experience as consultant with complex and multiple projects (both complete Core template design / build / validation, roll-out and support) in the area of SAP – FI with hands-on experience on the following areas:
FI: GL, AR, AP, Banking, FA. CO: CCA, PPCA
SD: Master Data, Sales, Billin
- Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology and Computer Sciences
- Certification in SAP Financial Accounting K
- nowledge in SAP SD is required
- Facilitate the implementation and support of SAP Financials
- Perform detailed analysis of complex business process requirements and provide
appropriate system solutions; identify, interpret, validate and document customer requirements.
- Facilitate workshops with business stakeholders to collect business requirements
- Map client business requirements, processes and objectives; develops necessary
product modifications to satisfy clients’ needs.
- Design, customize, configure and testing of FI and SD modules
- Developing documentation for solutions – technical specifications, functional
specifications, test cases, processes, and functional user guides
- Identify gaps, issues and work around solutions
- Document functional designs, test cases and results.
- Proactively identify and propose business process and/or system enhancements
- Provide consulting services on both new implementations and existing support
projects
- Act as a liaison between the business functions and the technical team.
- Work self-directed and independently
- Ability to multitask and manage multiple deliverables and projects at the same time
- Understanding of accounting business processes
- Ability to work in a team environment, effectively interacting with others
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML