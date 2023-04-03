Senior Specialist: IT System Developer (SAP FI)

Apr 3, 2023

GoldenRule is currently recruiting a Senior Specialist: IT System Developer (SAP FI) for a renowned Insurance Giant. The role is a contract position with a hybrid mode of working.

  • Minimum 5 years experience in a full cycle implementation as well as in support
    projects with at least one SAP SD implementation

  • Around 5+ years of SAP experience as consultant with complex and multiple projects (both complete Core template design / build / validation, roll-out and support) in the area of SAP – FI with hands-on experience on the following areas:
    FI: GL, AR, AP, Banking, FA. CO: CCA, PPCA
    SD: Master Data, Sales, Billin

  • Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology and Computer Sciences

  • Certification in SAP Financial Accounting K

  • nowledge in SAP SD is required

  • Facilitate the implementation and support of SAP Financials

  • Perform detailed analysis of complex business process requirements and provide
    appropriate system solutions; identify, interpret, validate and document customer requirements.

  • Facilitate workshops with business stakeholders to collect business requirements

  • Map client business requirements, processes and objectives; develops necessary
    product modifications to satisfy clients’ needs.

  • Design, customize, configure and testing of FI and SD modules

  • Developing documentation for solutions – technical specifications, functional
    specifications, test cases, processes, and functional user guides

  • Identify gaps, issues and work around solutions

  • Document functional designs, test cases and results.

  • Proactively identify and propose business process and/or system enhancements

  • Provide consulting services on both new implementations and existing support
    projects

  • Act as a liaison between the business functions and the technical team.

  • Work self-directed and independently

  • Ability to multitask and manage multiple deliverables and projects at the same time

  • Understanding of accounting business processes

  • Ability to work in a team environment, effectively interacting with others

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

