Apr 3, 2023

Senior Test Automation Engineer

Core skills and knowledge

Key Responsibilities

  • Experience in DevOps engineering for large enterprises or public sector.
  • Excellent team-working and communication skills.
  • Knowledge of programming languages (Java/C#/PHP).
  • Strong problem-solving skills with a good attention to detail.
  • Clear understanding of DevOps and Agile principles.
  • Current understanding of best practices regarding system security measures.
  • Experience in use solutions and services on Microsoft Azure Cloud platforms.
  • Experience in containerized environments (Kubernetes, Docker).
  • Experience with pipeline tools (Jenkins/Chef/Ansible)
  • Experience with monitoring tools (Datadog/Graphana/Prometheus/AppOptics)
  • Azure DevOps (ADO); CI/CD pipelines; YAML; Git/GitHub/GitLab; Azure Networking
  • Experience with software engineering and customer experience.
  • Experience working together with teams from several departments.
  • Demonstrated project development and leadership skills

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Information Systems, or related field
  • 5+ years of experience in using testing toolset
  • 5+ years’ experience with C# (.NET Core), JavaScript, Java, Python programming languages
  • 1-2 years’ experience with relational databases

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities Required

  • Strong understanding of Behavior Driven Development (BDD) methodologies and testing
  • frameworks
  • Experience with test automation tools and integration
  • Knowledge of database systems and SQL
  • Ability to analyze and improve business processes
  • Excellent written and verbal communication abilities
  • Ability to work both independently and in a team environment
  • Strong understanding of software testing methodologies, techniques, and tools
  • Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail
  • Ability to create test plans and cases from specifications or verbal communications
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Object oriented programming experience
  • Experience working with CI/CD tools
  • Strong understanding of TDD/BDD
  • Solid knowledge of the HTTP protocol and REST APIs
  • Experience working in a DevOps support model and troubleshooting production environments
  • Experience with Unix-like shell scripting
  • Experience with Atlassian tools (Confluence, JIRA, Bitbucket)

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Javascript
  • phython
  • azure
  • git
  • Test automation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

