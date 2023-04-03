Senior Test Automation Engineer

Core skills and knowledge

Key Responsibilities

Experience in DevOps engineering for large enterprises or public sector.

Excellent team-working and communication skills.

Knowledge of programming languages (Java/C#/PHP).

Strong problem-solving skills with a good attention to detail.

Clear understanding of DevOps and Agile principles.

Current understanding of best practices regarding system security measures.

Experience in use solutions and services on Microsoft Azure Cloud platforms.

Experience in containerized environments (Kubernetes, Docker).

Experience with pipeline tools (Jenkins/Chef/Ansible)

Experience with monitoring tools (Datadog/Graphana/Prometheus/AppOptics)

Azure DevOps (ADO); CI/CD pipelines; YAML; Git/GitHub/GitLab; Azure Networking

Experience with software engineering and customer experience.

Experience working together with teams from several departments.

Demonstrated project development and leadership skills

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Information Systems, or related field

5+ years of experience in using testing toolset

5+ years’ experience with C# (.NET Core), JavaScript, Java, Python programming languages

1-2 years’ experience with relational databases

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities Required

Strong understanding of Behavior Driven Development (BDD) methodologies and testing

frameworks

Experience with test automation tools and integration

Knowledge of database systems and SQL

Ability to analyze and improve business processes

Excellent written and verbal communication abilities

Ability to work both independently and in a team environment

Strong understanding of software testing methodologies, techniques, and tools

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail

Ability to create test plans and cases from specifications or verbal communications

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Object oriented programming experience

Experience working with CI/CD tools

Strong understanding of TDD/BDD

Solid knowledge of the HTTP protocol and REST APIs

Experience working in a DevOps support model and troubleshooting production environments

Experience with Unix-like shell scripting

Experience with Atlassian tools (Confluence, JIRA, Bitbucket)

Desired Skills:

C#

Javascript

phython

azure

git

Test automation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

