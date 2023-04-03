Senior Test Automation Engineer
Core skills and knowledge
Key Responsibilities
- Experience in DevOps engineering for large enterprises or public sector.
- Excellent team-working and communication skills.
- Knowledge of programming languages (Java/C#/PHP).
- Strong problem-solving skills with a good attention to detail.
- Clear understanding of DevOps and Agile principles.
- Current understanding of best practices regarding system security measures.
- Experience in use solutions and services on Microsoft Azure Cloud platforms.
- Experience in containerized environments (Kubernetes, Docker).
- Experience with pipeline tools (Jenkins/Chef/Ansible)
- Experience with monitoring tools (Datadog/Graphana/Prometheus/AppOptics)
- Azure DevOps (ADO); CI/CD pipelines; YAML; Git/GitHub/GitLab; Azure Networking
- Experience with software engineering and customer experience.
- Experience working together with teams from several departments.
- Demonstrated project development and leadership skills
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Information Systems, or related field
- 5+ years of experience in using testing toolset
- 5+ years’ experience with C# (.NET Core), JavaScript, Java, Python programming languages
- 1-2 years’ experience with relational databases
Knowledge, Skills & Abilities Required
- Strong understanding of Behavior Driven Development (BDD) methodologies and testing
- frameworks
- Experience with test automation tools and integration
- Knowledge of database systems and SQL
- Ability to analyze and improve business processes
- Excellent written and verbal communication abilities
- Ability to work both independently and in a team environment
- Strong understanding of software testing methodologies, techniques, and tools
- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail
- Ability to create test plans and cases from specifications or verbal communications
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Object oriented programming experience
- Experience working with CI/CD tools
- Strong understanding of TDD/BDD
- Solid knowledge of the HTTP protocol and REST APIs
- Experience working in a DevOps support model and troubleshooting production environments
- Experience with Unix-like shell scripting
- Experience with Atlassian tools (Confluence, JIRA, Bitbucket)
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Javascript
- phython
- azure
- git
- Test automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree