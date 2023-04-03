Software Engineer at Verifone

For more than 30 years Verifone has established a remarkable record of leadership in the electronic payment technology industry. Verifone has one of the leading electronic payment solutions brands and is one of the largest providers of electronic payment systems worldwide.

Verifone has a diverse, dynamic and fast paced work environment in which employees are focused on results and have opportunities to excel. We take pride in the fact that we work with leading retailers, merchants, banks, and third party partners to invent and deliver innovative payments solution around the world. We strive for excellence in our products and services, and are obsessed with customer happiness. Across the globe, Verifone employees are leading the payments industry through experience, innovation, and an ambitious spirit. Whether it’s developing the next platform of secure payment systems or searching for new ways to bring electronic payments to new markets, the team at Verifone is dedicated to the success of our customers, partners and investors. It is this passion for innovation that drives each one of our employees for personal and professional success.

The position involves the development and maintenance of software/systems in respect of planning, writing, testing, implementation and maintenance of new and existing software products or systems running on Point-Of-Sale (POS) devices and/or Host systems.

Main job functions and responsibilities:

Contribute to Technical design of software products

Coding and documentation

Software maintenance

Provide software support to Software Quality and Support teams as well as Customer contacts

The system engineering and development is targeted at POS devices running either a proprietary, Linux or Android operating system.

Requirements:

Payment Card Industry (PCI) specialist

EMV specialist in contact and contactless card acceptance

4-8 years C/C++ Development

4-8 years Java/Android Development

Linux Operating Systems

Android Operating Systems

Network protocols

Other skills:

Effective time management.

Ability to work effectively within a team environment and achieve results.

Ability to collaborate on a global level in an open source development process.

Strong ability to prioritize multiple tasks effectively and to work under pressure.

Strong understanding of and adherence to the SDLC and PM process followed by the team

Strong problem-solving ability.

Strong attention to detail.

Good presentation skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication in English.

Beneficial:

Agile processes

Exposure to JIRA, Jenkins, Confluence, Artifactory, Git

Exposure to Postilion, ISO 8583, ISO 7816Qualifications and Experience

B.Sc. Computer Science or related Degree

Desired Skills:

Java

Android

Linux

C/C++

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Verifone is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status. Verifone is also committed to compliance with all fair employment practices regarding citizenship and immigration status.

