4. Intermediate Technical Systems Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to Act as a consultant to the client on the application
– Participate in client planning forums and advise on solutions
– Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement
– Assist business to articulate the benefits they wish to realize with the solution
– Pursue enquiries with clients to understand the “why” rather than the “what” of the business request
– Facilitating the development of a Business Case
Customer Requirements Specification (CRS):
– Follow a structured process to listen to, understand and document client requirementsIf needed, facilitate activities like interviews or JAD sessions to expand the understanding of the business requirements
– If required, perform analytical tasks, data extracts, run queries or any other form of analysis to gather information
– Following up with clients to clear up ambiguity and possible misunderstanding
– Documenting the requirements in a Customer Requirements Specifications (CRS) document (which may include UML models, business process documents)
– Ensuring alignment between the Business Case and the CRS
– Review the functional requirements with the client, using appropriate formats such as presentations and walk-through discussions and obtain sign-off on CRS
Product Requirements Specification (PRS):
– Design and validate the functional solution
– This involves interpreting the CRS into a set of Functional Requirements Specifications (FRS)
– Apply knowledge of the system, interfaces and dependencies to highlight integration aspects that must be considered
– Identify a set of stakeholders that need to be involved in creating and validating the PRS
– Interview business and technical owners, as well as experienced members of the development team (Development Manager, Architect, Business Analyst Senior)
– Identify and Involve other teams and domains that must be integrated to for the solution to work
– Build & demonstrate GUI prototypes, to validate the designs
– Perform modelling & build data models that simulate the solution
– Identify and design a set of test cases/scripts, test scenario’s and test data sets to accompany the PRS
– Validate the PRS and Test Basket with the client and identified stakeholders and obtain sign-off
– Solution Proposal:
– Review the approved CRS and PRS with the development team
– If required, revert back to client or other stakeholders if technical issues require business decisions in order to proceed
– Answer queries from the development team on business or functional aspects of the required solution
– Defend the client business requirements
Project Documentation:
– Perform Project Management activities, such as providing the client as well as relevant team members with estimates of the duration of tasks
– Provide updates to project schedules
– Maintain and update the scheduling syste
Coordinate work activities between the client and development team (e.g. scheduling JAD sessions)
– Maintain project documentation
– Provide input to technical design, and liaise between the client and the technical team
– Act as a project manager: define & manage risks, define and document scope, update and report on progress, assign tasks and manage delivery
– Manage and prevent scope creep
– If required, conduct a Post Implementation Review (PIR
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Release Notes & Training Material:
– Update and publish release notes related to the current system changes implemented and notify impacted parties
– Assist trainers with queries or release notes
– Present initiation papers to other teams at the Channel Forums
– Develop procedure manuals for the system (for use by development team)
– Maintain and update the CRS and PRS with any added content
– Upload CRS, PRS and TS to the SharePoint server and load links into the scheduling system
– Keep status updated
– Check documents in and out of system
– During go-live, perform live monitoring of the new system
– If required, make configuration settings/updates, version number changes, workflow and configuration table changes
Query Report:
– Respond to incidents escalated by the Incidents team
– Log issues in the appropriate issues logging system
– Conduct preliminary analysis on issues
– Provide reporting to Development Manager or PM on project activities and status.
Service Level Agreements:
– Agree required support functions with business prior to go live, and document in SLA
– During go-live, provide end user support if required
– Be on standby for possible client issues during go-live
– Provide ad-hoc “walk through” support on site with clients
– During go-live, participate in the resolution of serious errors by implementing emergency changes
– Provide assistance when presentations are done to external clients (e.g. Brokers)
Personal Attributes and Skills Behavioural competencies
– Drives Results
– Passion for delivery and quality
– Values Driven
– Optimistic
– Learns on the Fly
– Resilient
– Instils Trust
– People Savvy
– Drives Results
– Problem Solver
Additional attributes
– Proactive in approach to planning
– Risk Mitigation
– Solution Driven
– A strong delivery focus
– Highly adaptable and resilient (Able to work under pressure and Change Readiness)
– Ability to prioritize and work on multiple tasks simultaneously
– Ability to deal with complex models and their application
Education and Experience Experience:
– 5 years solid Business Analysis experience with significant exposure within the SDLC, specifically Agile/Waterfall software development
– Strong understanding of business processes and functional requirementsEducation:
– Matric
– BSc Comp Sciences / Information Systems or equivalent tertiary qualification (Advantageous)
– Business Analysis Diploma / Advanced Business Analysis qualification or related Business Analysis Certification (Advantageous)
– BPMN Course (Advantageous)Technical Knowledge:
– PL/SQL – writing/running queries (Beneficial)
– SQL, UML, XML and OO
– Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management),
– Technologies: SQL (Oracle and IBM Netezza), UML, XML and JSON
– Tools: Enterprise architect, Visio, SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON), Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)
– Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modelling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards and legislation