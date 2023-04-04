4. Intermediate Technical Systems Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to Act as a consultant to the client on the application

– Participate in client planning forums and advise on solutions

– Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement

– Assist business to articulate the benefits they wish to realize with the solution

– Pursue enquiries with clients to understand the “why” rather than the “what” of the business request

– Facilitating the development of a Business Case

Customer Requirements Specification (CRS):

– Follow a structured process to listen to, understand and document client requirementsIf needed, facilitate activities like interviews or JAD sessions to expand the understanding of the business requirements

– If required, perform analytical tasks, data extracts, run queries or any other form of analysis to gather information

– Following up with clients to clear up ambiguity and possible misunderstanding

– Documenting the requirements in a Customer Requirements Specifications (CRS) document (which may include UML models, business process documents)

– Ensuring alignment between the Business Case and the CRS

– Review the functional requirements with the client, using appropriate formats such as presentations and walk-through discussions and obtain sign-off on CRS

Product Requirements Specification (PRS):

– Design and validate the functional solution

– This involves interpreting the CRS into a set of Functional Requirements Specifications (FRS)

– Apply knowledge of the system, interfaces and dependencies to highlight integration aspects that must be considered

– Identify a set of stakeholders that need to be involved in creating and validating the PRS

– Interview business and technical owners, as well as experienced members of the development team (Development Manager, Architect, Business Analyst Senior)

– Identify and Involve other teams and domains that must be integrated to for the solution to work

– Build & demonstrate GUI prototypes, to validate the designs

– Perform modelling & build data models that simulate the solution

– Identify and design a set of test cases/scripts, test scenario’s and test data sets to accompany the PRS

– Validate the PRS and Test Basket with the client and identified stakeholders and obtain sign-off

– Solution Proposal:

– Review the approved CRS and PRS with the development team

– If required, revert back to client or other stakeholders if technical issues require business decisions in order to proceed

– Answer queries from the development team on business or functional aspects of the required solution

– Defend the client business requirements

Project Documentation:

– Perform Project Management activities, such as providing the client as well as relevant team members with estimates of the duration of tasks

– Provide updates to project schedules

– Maintain and update the scheduling syste

Coordinate work activities between the client and development team (e.g. scheduling JAD sessions)

– Maintain project documentation

– Provide input to technical design, and liaise between the client and the technical team

– Act as a project manager: define & manage risks, define and document scope, update and report on progress, assign tasks and manage delivery

– Manage and prevent scope creep

– If required, conduct a Post Implementation Review (PIR

Desired Skills:

Learns on the Fly

People Savvy

Passion for delivery and quality

Drives Results

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Release Notes & Training Material:

– Update and publish release notes related to the current system changes implemented and notify impacted parties

– Assist trainers with queries or release notes

– Present initiation papers to other teams at the Channel Forums

– Develop procedure manuals for the system (for use by development team)

– Maintain and update the CRS and PRS with any added content

– Upload CRS, PRS and TS to the SharePoint server and load links into the scheduling system

– Keep status updated

– Check documents in and out of system

– During go-live, perform live monitoring of the new system

– If required, make configuration settings/updates, version number changes, workflow and configuration table changes

Query Report:

– Respond to incidents escalated by the Incidents team

– Log issues in the appropriate issues logging system

– Conduct preliminary analysis on issues

– Provide reporting to Development Manager or PM on project activities and status.

Service Level Agreements:

– Agree required support functions with business prior to go live, and document in SLA

– During go-live, provide end user support if required

– Be on standby for possible client issues during go-live

– Provide ad-hoc “walk through” support on site with clients

– During go-live, participate in the resolution of serious errors by implementing emergency changes

– Provide assistance when presentations are done to external clients (e.g. Brokers)

Personal Attributes and Skills Behavioural competencies

– Drives Results

– Passion for delivery and quality

– Values Driven

– Optimistic

– Learns on the Fly

– Resilient

– Instils Trust

– People Savvy

– Drives Results

– Problem Solver

Additional attributes

– Proactive in approach to planning

– Risk Mitigation

– Solution Driven

– A strong delivery focus

– Highly adaptable and resilient (Able to work under pressure and Change Readiness)

– Ability to prioritize and work on multiple tasks simultaneously

– Ability to deal with complex models and their application

Education and Experience Experience:

– 5 years solid Business Analysis experience with significant exposure within the SDLC, specifically Agile/Waterfall software development

– Strong understanding of business processes and functional requirementsEducation:

– Matric

– BSc Comp Sciences / Information Systems or equivalent tertiary qualification (Advantageous)

– Business Analysis Diploma / Advanced Business Analysis qualification or related Business Analysis Certification (Advantageous)

– BPMN Course (Advantageous)Technical Knowledge:

– PL/SQL – writing/running queries (Beneficial)

– SQL, UML, XML and OO

– Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management),

– Technologies: SQL (Oracle and IBM Netezza), UML, XML and JSON

– Tools: Enterprise architect, Visio, SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON), Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

– Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modelling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards and legislation

