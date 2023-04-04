Bolt partners with AA for emergency response

Bolt, the on-demand mobility platform in Africa available in 23 cities across South Africa, has partnered with the Automobile Association (AA) as its new emergency response services provider.

The AA’s emergency response services can be accessed through the SOS button located within the Bolt app’s Safety Toolkit. This feature will enable drivers and passengers to connect quickly and easily 24/7 to private armed response teams and private emergency medical rescue if they are involved in any medical or security emergency while on a Bolt ride, at no cost.

Willem Groenewald, CEO of the AA South Africa, says: “Like Bolt, we seek to partner with companies and organisations who share a commitment to the personal safety of their workforce, and the people they serve. We are delighted to be associated with an incredible brand such as Bolt and believe this collaboration will ensure not only enhanced driver safety but will also provide more peace-of-mind to passengers who can easily access emergency services from their phones if and when they need them.”

Takura Malaba, regional manager: east and southern Africa for Bolt, comments: “Our commitment to safety is unwavering, as evidenced by our ongoing investment in platform development and safety measures.

“We also work with like-minded partners to enhance safety on our platform, and as such we are delighted to partner with the AA, which has established a strong reputation as a leading provider of roadside emergency services in South Africa, boasting an extensive network of emergency responders throughout the country.

“Through this partnership, and availing the integrated SOS button, we aim to prioritise the safety of our driver and passenger community.”

How to access the SOS button when on a trip:

* Open the Safety Toolkit

* Click on Emergency Help

* Click on Emergency SOS

* Confirm the Emergency by clicking on Continue

* The AA 24/7 call centre will be automatically notified of the distress signal.