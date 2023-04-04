Business Analyst (CRM, Salesforce, Loyalties & Rewards) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is searching for an Intermediate CRM, Salesforce, Loyalties Rewards BA to join their team on a 6 months contract in Cape Town.
The successful candidate will be responsible for facilitating and defining business requirements and ensuring translation into effective business solutions.
Qualification Required:
- Matric Certificate
- Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification
- Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis
Experience required:
- Minimum of 4 to 6 years of Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains Proven experience in leading solution design workshops
- Expert knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts
- Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous
- Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modeling tools, and project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile, etc.)
- Experience in the implementation of large-scale projects in the Retail sector
- Proven track record in presenting business cases/feasibility studies/Impact assessments to executive or leadership teams
- Proven track record in leading teams in project mode or general line management experience
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Develop a Business Analysis Approach in project execution or investigation
- Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach
- Lead the definition and review of business processes
- Understand current business processes and define future business processes
- Document future business processes
- Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions to elicit and define system requirements
- Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops
- Develop Business Requirement Specifications
- Participate in solution design workshops
- Develop Functional Requirement Specifications
- Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented
documents
- Contribute to the development of testing and training materials
- Document test scenarios and review test cases
- Assist testing capability in ensuring that the new system meets requirements
- Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML