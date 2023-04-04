Business Analyst (CRM, Salesforce, Loyalties & Rewards) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is searching for an Intermediate CRM, Salesforce, Loyalties Rewards BA to join their team on a 6 months contract in Cape Town.

The successful candidate will be responsible for facilitating and defining business requirements and ensuring translation into effective business solutions.

Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate

Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification

Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis

Experience required:

Minimum of 4 to 6 years of Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains Proven experience in leading solution design workshops

Expert knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts

Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous

Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modeling tools, and project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile, etc.)

Experience in the implementation of large-scale projects in the Retail sector

Proven track record in presenting business cases/feasibility studies/Impact assessments to executive or leadership teams

Proven track record in leading teams in project mode or general line management experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

Develop a Business Analysis Approach in project execution or investigation

Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach

Lead the definition and review of business processes

Understand current business processes and define future business processes

Document future business processes

Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions to elicit and define system requirements

Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops

Develop Business Requirement Specifications

Participate in solution design workshops

Develop Functional Requirement Specifications

Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented

documents

Contribute to the development of testing and training materials

Document test scenarios and review test cases

Assist testing capability in ensuring that the new system meets requirements

Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

