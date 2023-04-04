Business Analyst (CRM, Salesforce, Loyalties & Rewards)

Apr 4, 2023

Our client is searching for an Intermediate CRM, Salesforce, Loyalties Rewards BA to join their team on a 6 months contract in Cape Town.

The successful candidate will be responsible for facilitating and defining business requirements and ensuring translation into effective business solutions.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric Certificate

  • Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification

  • Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis

Experience required:

  • Minimum of 4 to 6 years of Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains Proven experience in leading solution design workshops

  • Expert knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts

  • Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous

  • Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modeling tools, and project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile, etc.)

  • Experience in the implementation of large-scale projects in the Retail sector

  • Proven track record in presenting business cases/feasibility studies/Impact assessments to executive or leadership teams

  • Proven track record in leading teams in project mode or general line management experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Develop a Business Analysis Approach in project execution or investigation

  • Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach

  • Lead the definition and review of business processes

  • Understand current business processes and define future business processes

  • Document future business processes

  • Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions to elicit and define system requirements

  • Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops

  • Develop Business Requirement Specifications

  • Participate in solution design workshops

  • Develop Functional Requirement Specifications

  • Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented
    documents

  • Contribute to the development of testing and training materials

  • Document test scenarios and review test cases

  • Assist testing capability in ensuring that the new system meets requirements

  • Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

