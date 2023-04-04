Business Analyst (HR Platform) – Gauteng

Our client is recruiting a Senior Business Analyst (HR Platform)
Purpose Of the role:
Understand technology landscape within allocated IT area and lead translation of business requirements into effective IT solutions.
Qualification required:
- Grade 12
- Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification
Preferred Qualification:
- Expert knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts
- Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous
Experience required:
- Experience in implementation of large-scale projects in the Retail sector
- Proven track record in presenting business cases/feasibility studies/Impact assessments to executive or leadership teams
- Proven track record in leading team in project mode or general line management
experience
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Provide leadership in the development of a Business Analysis approach in project execution or investigation
- Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach
- Guide or develop BPA Approach
- Partner with relevant IT stakeholder to ensure delivery of specific outcomes i.e.
business cases, Impact Assessments, Feasibility studies etc.
- Lead the definition and review of business processes
- Understand current business processes and define future business processes
- Ensure documentation of future business process/es
- Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions
- Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops
- Lead/Participate in solution design workshops
- Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented
documents
- Contribute in the development of the relevant project management artefacts i.e. Project
- Initiation Document (PID), PDR etc. Assist Project Managers/IT Business Managers
- Assist testing practice in the crafting of the integration and overall testing strategy
- Develop/Review an acceptance test criterion
- Ensure development of test scenarios and review Test Cases
- Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
- Manage and lead team of business process analyst within a project and or outside of a project
- Ensure team is effectively equipped to deliver
- Career Management
- Review continuous BPA ways of working to extract maximum value from the practice
- Assist Management in the review of operating model
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Critical Thinking
- Spreadsheet software
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Active Listening
- Tax preparation software
- Accounting Software