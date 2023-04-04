Business Analyst (HR Platform) – Gauteng

Our client is recruiting a Senior Business Analyst (HR Platform)

Purpose Of the role:

Understand technology landscape within allocated IT area and lead translation of business requirements into effective IT solutions.

Qualification required:

Grade 12

Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification

Preferred Qualification:

Expert knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts

Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous

Experience required:

Experience in implementation of large-scale projects in the Retail sector

Proven track record in presenting business cases/feasibility studies/Impact assessments to executive or leadership teams

Proven track record in leading team in project mode or general line management

experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

Provide leadership in the development of a Business Analysis approach in project execution or investigation

Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach

Guide or develop BPA Approach

Partner with relevant IT stakeholder to ensure delivery of specific outcomes i.e.

business cases, Impact Assessments, Feasibility studies etc.

Lead the definition and review of business processes

Understand current business processes and define future business processes

Ensure documentation of future business process/es

Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions

Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops

Lead/Participate in solution design workshops

Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented

documents

documents Contribute in the development of the relevant project management artefacts i.e. Project

Initiation Document (PID), PDR etc. Assist Project Managers/IT Business Managers

Assist testing practice in the crafting of the integration and overall testing strategy

Develop/Review an acceptance test criterion

Ensure development of test scenarios and review Test Cases

Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

Manage and lead team of business process analyst within a project and or outside of a project

Ensure team is effectively equipped to deliver

Career Management

Review continuous BPA ways of working to extract maximum value from the practice

Assist Management in the review of operating model

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

