Business Analyst (HR Platform) – Gauteng

Apr 4, 2023

Our client is recruiting a Senior Business Analyst (HR Platform)

Purpose Of the role:
Understand technology landscape within allocated IT area and lead translation of business requirements into effective IT solutions.

Qualification required:

  • Grade 12

  • Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification

Preferred Qualification:

  • Expert knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts

  • Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous

Experience required:

  • Experience in implementation of large-scale projects in the Retail sector

  • Proven track record in presenting business cases/feasibility studies/Impact assessments to executive or leadership teams

  • Proven track record in leading team in project mode or general line management
    experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Provide leadership in the development of a Business Analysis approach in project execution or investigation

  • Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach

  • Guide or develop BPA Approach

  • Partner with relevant IT stakeholder to ensure delivery of specific outcomes i.e.
    business cases, Impact Assessments, Feasibility studies etc.

  • Lead the definition and review of business processes

  • Understand current business processes and define future business processes

  • Ensure documentation of future business process/es

  • Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions

  • Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops

  • Lead/Participate in solution design workshops

  • Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented
    documents

  • Contribute in the development of the relevant project management artefacts i.e. Project

  • Initiation Document (PID), PDR etc. Assist Project Managers/IT Business Managers

  • Assist testing practice in the crafting of the integration and overall testing strategy

  • Develop/Review an acceptance test criterion

  • Ensure development of test scenarios and review Test Cases

  • Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

  • Manage and lead team of business process analyst within a project and or outside of a project

  • Ensure team is effectively equipped to deliver

  • Career Management

  • Review continuous BPA ways of working to extract maximum value from the practice

  • Assist Management in the review of operating model

Desired Skills:

  • Time Management
  • Critical Thinking
  • Spreadsheet software
  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Active Listening
  • Tax preparation software
  • Accounting Software

Learn more/Apply for this position

