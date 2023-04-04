Business Analyst (Investment Industry) – Graduate – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Business Analyst | Retail Product Development | Research & Development
Graduate opportunity (GPA requirement 70% and above)
Job Description
Our client is focused on generating long-term wealth for their clients who include individuals, retirement funds, insurers, trusts, companies, and foundations. They invest through our client’s focused range of unit trusts, retirement products and life insurance investment pools or in segregated portfolios across both the institutional and retail business.
The Research & Development team within Product Development ensures that our client’s product offering maintains a market leading position by continuing to meet and exceed adviser and client needs in a simple and effective manner. The role provides exposure to and involvement in initiatives across the Retail business.
Responsibilities
Research, analysis, requirements development and project management
Presenting research, analysis, conclusions and recommendations to internal stakeholders, often senior executives, to aid and drive effective decision making
Project and stakeholder management across business units and management levels
Identifying areas for improvement within the team and more broadly
Responding to client and adviser queries in a detailed, accurate and timely manner
Analysis, research and writing for publication
Qualifications and Experience
B.Com (Accounting, Actuarial, Economics, Finance, Statistics), BSc (Accounting, Actuarial, Economics, Finance, Quantitative Techniques), BSc (Eng) or similar tertiary qualification
Strong academic record with a history of high performance (min GPA requirement 70%)
A good understanding of the company’s retail business would be advantageous
Skills and Competencies
Logical problem solving
Ability to research, analyse, synthesise and present information in a meaningful manner
Strong numerical skills
Ability to operate well independently as well as within a team
Capable of working effectively with or getting end products from team members and internal/external stakeholders
Strong organisational skills and project management capabilities
Strong communication ability (both spoken and written)
A propensity for taking initiative and ownership
Good time management skills and ability to deliver when under pressure
Attention to detail and conscientious
Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- please refer to the requirements listed in the advertisement