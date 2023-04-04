Business Analyst (Investment Industry) – Graduate – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Business Analyst | Retail Product Development | Research & Development

Graduate opportunity (GPA requirement 70% and above)

Job Description

Our client is focused on generating long-term wealth for their clients who include individuals, retirement funds, insurers, trusts, companies, and foundations. They invest through our client’s focused range of unit trusts, retirement products and life insurance investment pools or in segregated portfolios across both the institutional and retail business.

The Research & Development team within Product Development ensures that our client’s product offering maintains a market leading position by continuing to meet and exceed adviser and client needs in a simple and effective manner. The role provides exposure to and involvement in initiatives across the Retail business.

Responsibilities

Research, analysis, requirements development and project management

Presenting research, analysis, conclusions and recommendations to internal stakeholders, often senior executives, to aid and drive effective decision making

Project and stakeholder management across business units and management levels

Identifying areas for improvement within the team and more broadly

Responding to client and adviser queries in a detailed, accurate and timely manner

Analysis, research and writing for publication

Qualifications and Experience

B.Com (Accounting, Actuarial, Economics, Finance, Statistics), BSc (Accounting, Actuarial, Economics, Finance, Quantitative Techniques), BSc (Eng) or similar tertiary qualification

Strong academic record with a history of high performance (min GPA requirement 70%)

A good understanding of the company’s retail business would be advantageous

Skills and Competencies

Logical problem solving

Ability to research, analyse, synthesise and present information in a meaningful manner

Strong numerical skills

Ability to operate well independently as well as within a team

Capable of working effectively with or getting end products from team members and internal/external stakeholders

Strong organisational skills and project management capabilities

Strong communication ability (both spoken and written)

A propensity for taking initiative and ownership

Good time management skills and ability to deliver when under pressure

Attention to detail and conscientious

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

please refer to the requirements listed in the advertisement

Learn more/Apply for this position