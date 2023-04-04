Business Analyst (Supply Chain) – Gauteng

Our client is searching for an Intermediate Business Analyst for a opportunity in Cape Town.

Job Purpose:

Responsible for facilitating and defining business requirements and ensuring translation into effective business solutions.

Qualification required:

Grade 12

Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification

Preferred Qualification:

Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis

Experience required:

Minimum of 4 to 6 years Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains

Proven experience in leading solution design workshops

Expert knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts

Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools, project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc.)

Duties/Responsibilities:

Develop a Business Analysis Approach in project execution or investigation

Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach

Lead the definition and review of business processes

Understand current business processes and define future business processes

Document future business process/es

Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions to elicit and define system requirements

Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops

Develop Business Requirement Specifications

Participate in solution design workshops

Develop Functional Requirement Specifications

Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented

documents

documents Contribute in development of testing and training materials

Document test scenarios and review test cases

Assist testing capability in ensuring that new system meet requirements

Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT

Strong customer service ethos

Strong communication skills and active listening

Strong business writing skills

Acceptance of ownership and accountability

Patience and understanding

Cultural awareness

Ability to work well with people

Excellent organizational skills

Willingness to sometimes work unsociable hours

A logical mind

Enthusiasm for continual learning

Motivated and self-driven

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

Learn more/Apply for this position