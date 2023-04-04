Business Systems Analyst (Process Analysis) LM

- Support team with business know how, and understanding the requirements.
- Find solutions for gaps between Business and System and help with User Story adaptation.
- Support Test team with Test Case design.
- Support with definition of Automated Tests.
- Requirements analysis.
- Oracle/PostgreSQL database would be advantageous.
- Test Execution, Defect capture using X Ray and JIRA.
- Assist with identification and management of risks.
- Usability and UX Design.
- Participation in Backlog Refinements.
- Understanding of product and application development concepts.
Minimum Requirements:
- 5 -10 years+ experience in Business and Process Analysis.
- 4 years Systems analysis.
- Stakeholder Management.
- Web and digital project experience advantageous.
- Experience with Atlassian Tools (Jira, Confluence, X- Ray).
- Strong conceptual thinking and analysis skills.
- Strong communication skills also in International Teams.
- IT Degree/ Diploma.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Jira
- Confluence
- User Acceptance Testing
- Oracle/PostgreSQL