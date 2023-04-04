Business Systems Analyst (Process Analysis) LM

Apr 4, 2023

  • Support team with business know how, and understanding the requirements.

  • Find solutions for gaps between Business and System and help with User Story adaptation.

  • Support Test team with Test Case design.

  • Support with definition of Automated Tests.

  • Requirements analysis.

  • Oracle/PostgreSQL database would be advantageous.

  • Test Execution, Defect capture using X Ray and JIRA.

  • Assist with identification and management of risks.

  • Usability and UX Design.

  • Participation in Backlog Refinements.

  • Understanding of product and application development concepts.

Minimum Requirements:

  • 5 -10 years+ experience in Business and Process Analysis.

  • 4 years Systems analysis.

  • Stakeholder Management.

  • Web and digital project experience advantageous.

  • Experience with Atlassian Tools (Jira, Confluence, X- Ray).

  • Strong conceptual thinking and analysis skills.

  • Strong communication skills also in International Teams.

  • IT Degree/ Diploma.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • User Acceptance Testing
  • Oracle/PostgreSQL

