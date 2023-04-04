Cloud Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

- Responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
Minimum Requirements:
Essential skills:
- JAVA EE / JAVA
- Good Java development experience
- Angular
Advantages
- RESTful and SOAP services
- Design and develop MICRO services with deep understanding of API based development experience
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure (Azure)
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Java EE/Java
- Azure