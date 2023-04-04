Cloud Java Developer

Apr 4, 2023

  • Responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application

  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

  • Meet with end users and gather requirements

Minimum Requirements:

Essential skills:

  • JAVA EE / JAVA

  • Good Java development experience

  • Angular

Advantages

  • RESTful and SOAP services

  • Design and develop MICRO services with deep understanding of API based development experience

  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure (Azure)

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Java EE/Java
  • Azure

