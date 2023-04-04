Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Guided by Lead Analyst(s), this role will be responsible for sourcing and transforming a wide range of data across the business into formats that can be used by end users to develop differentiating business insights.

We are looking for an individual with experience in using a variety of data tools, analysis methods and data visualization to turn data into actionable insights with demonstrable business impact.

They will assist in specifying complex business rules using the specified toolsets to enable the data modelers to create complex analytical models. Hence, they need to understand and continuously seek to build knowledge of data and information.

The person fulfilling this role will not only analyse data models, but also test the outputs, investigate & troubleshoot data issues and devise solutions in line with best practice. A high competency in problem solving capabilities is thus essential. They should be able to communicate business information to technical teams, as well as be competent in communicating challenges and solutions to the team.

An understanding of data management solutions and a keen sense of the strategic value of information to an organisation will be of importance.

You will be responsible for the end-to-end tasks within the data analysis framework working with business representatives, product owners, etc. to define and elicit requirements, analyse data and create reports/dashboards.

Main responsibilities

Data Preparation

• Acquire data from various data sources and combine & transform data into interpretable datasets, reports or dashboards

• Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques

• Extend the company’s data with third party sources of information when required

• Process, cleanse and verify the integrity of data used for analysis

• Perform data profiling of data contained in source systems

• Provide detailed analysis of all data implemented into the database

• Provide the data mapping and associated transformation rules for each data item

• Ensure that the business requirements and subsequent development activities are supported by accurate information.

Analysis and Visualisation

• Interpret data, analyse results using analytical techniques and provide reports and/or dashboards

• Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets

• Use data to answer key questions about the business.

• Own and maintain dashboards, ongoing reporting, and ad hoc requests from the organization.

• Support and maintain the project data models at multiple levels of detail and functionality (conceptual, logical, normalised, relational, dimensional, application level, subject-level, integrated, etc.)

• Assist Data Modelers to draw up detailed data models.

Stakeholder Engagement

• Work directly with management and other business users to gather requirements, provide status updates, and build relationships

• Present information using data visualisation techniques

• Facilitate of requirements gathering workshops with the business

• Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to analyse information needs, functional requirements and business processes

Coaching/Mentorship

• Provides problem solving assistance to other team members

• Coach and assist junior team members; i.e. junior Analysts

Qualification and experience

• Diploma/Bachelor Degree (Information Systems; Statistics; Data or Computer Science; Engineering) or equivalent (preferred but not essential)

• Functional experience in analytics, data visualisation or reporting

• 2-5 years of experience performing data analysis in a BI environment

• Knowledge of and experience with reporting packages

• Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings for stakeholder use

• Experience working with data in various data sources and databases

• Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical terms

• Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases with proven SQL skills

• Ability to comply to and manage data assets under strict governance framework

• Experience in agile development desired

• Business experience in financial services would be advantageous

• Ability to work with data profiling, data quality and reference data toolsets advantageous

Desired Skills:

