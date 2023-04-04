Data Analyst at Old Mutual

This role is individually accountable for developing and implementing business reports to support ad-hoc and regular MIS requirements. The incumbent is required to apply analytical thinking to manipulate, analyze inputs and provide insight.

Desired Skills:

Analytic

Quality testing

Data Analysis

data reporting

Data Quality Checks

Dashboard building

Interpretation of data

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments in 14 countries. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

We are rooted in our purpose of Championing Mutually Positive Futures Every Day and believe that a great customer experience is anchored in a great employee experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position