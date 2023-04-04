Data Engineer at Datonomy Solutions

Job Responsibilities:
We are looking for a Data Engineer to support and manage BI analytics solutions. In this role, you should have a background in data and business intelligence. You should be analytical; an excellent communicator and a problem-solving aptitude is needed in this role. Ultimately, you will enhance our business intelligence systems to help us make better decisions.
Tasks and Responsibilities
- Build and deploy BI solutions and data pipelines
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Design and implement data solutions using industry best practices
- Monitor and maintain data pipelines proactively to ensure high service availability
- Create scripts and programs to automate data operations
- Provide guidance to other engineers
- Continuous development through training and mentorship programs
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
Requirements
- Required: 5+ years of experience in: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing Experience, Kimball
- Advantageous: AWS, Python, Spark, C#, DAX, Microsoft Master Data Services, Power BI
- Nice to Have: Finance industry background, Cloud Experience
- Team Player, Can Do Attitude, Adaptability, Good Communicator
- Proven experience as a Data Engineer
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, Cube and ETL framework
- Familiarity with BI technologies
- Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
Desired Skills:
- Data Engineer
- SSIS
- SSRS