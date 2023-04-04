Data Engineer at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Pinelands

Job Responsibilities:

We are looking for a Data Engineer to support and manage BI analytics solutions. In this role, you should have a background in data and business intelligence. You should be analytical; an excellent communicator and a problem-solving aptitude is needed in this role. Ultimately, you will enhance our business intelligence systems to help us make better decisions.

Tasks and Responsibilities

Build and deploy BI solutions and data pipelines

Maintain and support data analytics platforms

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Design and implement data solutions using industry best practices

Monitor and maintain data pipelines proactively to ensure high service availability

Create scripts and programs to automate data operations

Provide guidance to other engineers

Continuous development through training and mentorship programs

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Requirements

Required: 5+ years of experience in: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing Experience, Kimball

Advantageous: AWS, Python, Spark, C#, DAX, Microsoft Master Data Services, Power BI

Nice to Have: Finance industry background, Cloud Experience

Team Player, Can Do Attitude, Adaptability, Good Communicator

Proven experience as a Data Engineer

In-depth understanding of database management systems, Cube and ETL framework

Familiarity with BI technologies

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

SSIS

SSRS

