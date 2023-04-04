Data Engineer at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Pinelands

Apr 4, 2023

Job Responsibilities:

We are looking for a Data Engineer to support and manage BI analytics solutions. In this role, you should have a background in data and business intelligence. You should be analytical; an excellent communicator and a problem-solving aptitude is needed in this role. Ultimately, you will enhance our business intelligence systems to help us make better decisions.

Tasks and Responsibilities

  • Build and deploy BI solutions and data pipelines
  • Maintain and support data analytics platforms
  • Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
  • Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
  • Design and implement data solutions using industry best practices
  • Monitor and maintain data pipelines proactively to ensure high service availability
  • Create scripts and programs to automate data operations
  • Provide guidance to other engineers
  • Continuous development through training and mentorship programs
  • Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Requirements

  • Required: 5+ years of experience in: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing Experience, Kimball
  • Advantageous: AWS, Python, Spark, C#, DAX, Microsoft Master Data Services, Power BI
  • Nice to Have: Finance industry background, Cloud Experience
  • Team Player, Can Do Attitude, Adaptability, Good Communicator
  • Proven experience as a Data Engineer
  • In-depth understanding of database management systems, Cube and ETL framework
  • Familiarity with BI technologies
  • Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Desired Skills:

  • Data Engineer
  • SSIS
  • SSRS

