Firewall Network Engineer

Apr 4, 2023

Urgently looking for a Firewall – FortiGate Network Engineer

Skills

  • Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies
  • Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS
  • Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series
  • Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies
  • Strong Knowledge of FortiGate firewall technologies.
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies (Advantageous)
  • Strong knowledge of Windows operating system
  • Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.
  • Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];
  • Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];
  • TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
  • Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments
  • VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
  • Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA
  • Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture
  • Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.
  • Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
  • Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
  • LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
  • VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills
  • Hands-on approach
  • Ability to manage SLA’s with service providers
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines

Role

  • Manages the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and switch day to day administration
  • Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments; overseeing the implementation of data and network security
  • Maintains the business as usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments
  • Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e. Change Control, etc.)
  • Assists with the organisation’s compliance and regulatory requirements (i.e. PCI DSS)

Qualifications

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
  • National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage
  • Any network qualification (i.e. CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet) would be an advantage

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

Financial Services

