Apr 4, 2023

We are looking for a Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic Johannesburg based team. Must have a minimum of 5 years’ Software Development experience in:

  • Angular Typescript

  • CSS, Bootstrap, HTML

  • .NET, C# and Ionic

  • Microsoft SQL

  • Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows and Office products.

  • Knowledge of a software development life cycle

  • Strong testing skills

The ideal candidate must have a hands-on approach to coding, be well organized, analytical, have the ability to listen and perform allocated tasks timeously to completion. In addition, the ideal candidate should be self-motivated and willing to go the extra mile.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric essential

Preferred Qualification:

  • Any Certification, Diploma or Degree in IT and Software development is advantageous.

  • Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects.

  • Design, code, test, debug, and document software according to the functional requirements

  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications.

  • Keep abreast of technical and industry developments.

  • Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction.

Competencies:

  • Experience working in a team (team player).

  • The ability to confidently make decisions that fall within the scope of the role.

  • The ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

  • Analytical, paying close attention to detail.

  • The ability to work in a dynamic environment that requires adaptability and flexibility.

  • Flexibility in terms of working hours to meet operational requirements.

  • The ability to demonstrate the highest level of honesty and integrity.

  • Display a high degree of professionalism

12 Months Contract

Onsite – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

