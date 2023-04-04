full stack developer

Apr 4, 2023

Full Stack Developer – REMOTE ROLE

Job Details:

Job Type

  • Remote Work
  • Fixed-Term Employment

Education:

  • Qualifications in the field of computer science with a focus on software development.

Skills:

  • Strong organisational and project management skills
  • Proficiency with fundamental front end language
  • JavaScript frameworks knowledge
  • Proficiency with server-side languages
  • Knowledge of database technology
  • Clear, effective, communication skills
  • High-level of emotional intelligence
  • Ability to delegate
  • Good problem-solving and decision-making skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Excellent team management skills

Job Description:

Our client is a technology startup, looking for a highly skilled, full stack developer to build an online marketplace website. Candidates need to have at least 5 years of experience in the following categories:

  • Front-end development
  • Back-end development
  • Technology Intellect: AI, chatbots, other
  • Overall Website Testing
  • Data Analysis
  • UI/UX Design
  • Website Graphic Design
  • Search Engine Optimization
  • Content Writing
  • Digital Marketing
  • Paid Advertising

Key Responsibilities Include:

  • Building an online marketplace website
  • Developing front-end website architecture
  • Designing user interactions on web pages
  • Developing back-end website applications
  • Creating servers and databases for functionality
  • Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones
  • Ensuring responsiveness of applications
  • Working alongside graphic designers for web design features
  • Managing a team of designers and developers
  • Seeing through a project from conception to finished product Designing and developing APIs

Desired Skills:

  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Back-End Development
  • Front-End Development
  • UX / UI

