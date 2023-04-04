full stack developer

Full Stack Developer – REMOTE ROLE

Job Details:

Job Type

Remote Work

Fixed-Term Employment

Education:

Qualifications in the field of computer science with a focus on software development.

Skills:

Strong organisational and project management skills

Proficiency with fundamental front end language

JavaScript frameworks knowledge

Proficiency with server-side languages

Knowledge of database technology

Clear, effective, communication skills

High-level of emotional intelligence

Ability to delegate

Good problem-solving and decision-making skills

Attention to detail

Excellent team management skills

Job Description:

Our client is a technology startup, looking for a highly skilled, full stack developer to build an online marketplace website. Candidates need to have at least 5 years of experience in the following categories:

Front-end development

Back-end development

Technology Intellect: AI, chatbots, other

Overall Website Testing

Data Analysis

UI/UX Design

Website Graphic Design

Search Engine Optimization

Content Writing

Digital Marketing

Paid Advertising

Key Responsibilities Include:

Building an online marketplace website

Developing front-end website architecture

Designing user interactions on web pages

Developing back-end website applications

Creating servers and databases for functionality

Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones

Ensuring responsiveness of applications

Working alongside graphic designers for web design features

Managing a team of designers and developers

Seeing through a project from conception to finished product Designing and developing APIs

Desired Skills:

Artificial Intelligence

Back-End Development

Front-End Development

UX / UI

Learn more/Apply for this position