Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic Johannesburg based team. Must have a minimum of 5 years’ Software Development experience in:
- Angular Typescript
- CSS, Bootstrap, HTML
- .NET, C# and Ionic
- Microsoft SQL
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows and Office products.
- Knowledge of a software development life cycle
- Strong testing skills
The ideal candidate must have a hands-on approach to coding, be well organized, analytical, have the ability to listen and perform allocated tasks timeously to completion. In addition, the ideal candidate should be self-motivated and willing to go the extra mile.
Qualification Required:
- Matric essential
Preferred Qualification:
- Any Certification, Diploma or Degree in IT and Software development is advantageous.
- Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects.
- Design, code, test, debug, and document software according to the functional requirements
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications.
- Keep abreast of technical and industry developments.
- Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction.
Competencies:
- Experience working in a team (team player).
- The ability to confidently make decisions that fall within the scope of the role.
- The ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
- Analytical, paying close attention to detail.
- The ability to work in a dynamic environment that requires adaptability and flexibility.
- Flexibility in terms of working hours to meet operational requirements.
- The ability to demonstrate the highest level of honesty and integrity.
- Display a high degree of professionalism
12 Months Contract
Onsite – Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML