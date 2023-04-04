Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic Johannesburg based team. Must have a minimum of 5 years’ Software Development experience in:

Angular Typescript

CSS, Bootstrap, HTML

.NET, C# and Ionic

Microsoft SQL

Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows and Office products.

Knowledge of a software development life cycle

Strong testing skills

The ideal candidate must have a hands-on approach to coding, be well organized, analytical, have the ability to listen and perform allocated tasks timeously to completion. In addition, the ideal candidate should be self-motivated and willing to go the extra mile.

Qualification Required:

Matric essential

Preferred Qualification:

Any Certification, Diploma or Degree in IT and Software development is advantageous.

Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects.

Design, code, test, debug, and document software according to the functional requirements

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications.

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments.

Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction.

Competencies:

Experience working in a team (team player).

The ability to confidently make decisions that fall within the scope of the role.

The ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Analytical, paying close attention to detail.

The ability to work in a dynamic environment that requires adaptability and flexibility.

Flexibility in terms of working hours to meet operational requirements.

The ability to demonstrate the highest level of honesty and integrity.

Display a high degree of professionalism

12 Months Contract

Onsite – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position