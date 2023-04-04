full stack developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Full Stack Developer – REMOTE ROLE
Job Details:
Job Type
- Remote Work
- Fixed-Term Employment
Education:
- Qualifications in the field of computer science with a focus on software development.
Skills:
- Strong organisational and project management skills
- Proficiency with fundamental front end language
- JavaScript frameworks knowledge
- Proficiency with server-side languages
- Knowledge of database technology
- Clear, effective, communication skills
- High-level of emotional intelligence
- Ability to delegate
- Good problem-solving and decision-making skills
- Attention to detail
- Excellent team management skills
Job Description:
Our client is a technology startup, looking for a highly skilled, full stack developer to build an online marketplace website. Candidates need to have at least 5 years of experience in the following categories:
- Front-end development
- Back-end development
- Technology Intellect: AI, chatbots, other
- Overall Website Testing
- Data Analysis
- UI/UX Design
- Website Graphic Design
- Search Engine Optimization
- Content Writing
- Digital Marketing
- Paid Advertising
Key Responsibilities Include:
- Building an online marketplace website
- Developing front-end website architecture
- Designing user interactions on web pages
- Developing back-end website applications
- Creating servers and databases for functionality
- Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones
- Ensuring responsiveness of applications
- Working alongside graphic designers for web design features
- Managing a team of designers and developers
- Seeing through a project from conception to finished product Designing and developing APIs
Desired Skills:
- Artificial Intelligence
- Back-End Development
- Front-End Development
- UX / UI