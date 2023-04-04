Information Engineer

Purpose of the role:

The Information Engineer (Data Warehouse) is responsible for the scripts required to extract, transform, clean, and move data and metadata from the source systems to be loaded into a data warehouse, data mart, or operational data store.

You will be part of a cross-functional Agile Team and will be responsible to define, build, test and deliver an increment of value in a short time box.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Diploma or Degree in Information Technology/Information Science or related qualification

Experience Required:

7+ years ETL experience

5+ years ETL experience in data warehousing and or BI projects

Experience in all phases of the BW/DW system development life cycle

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Key Skills and Experience:

Understanding of source and target data structures, ETL processes, and products

Knowledge of ETL and BI programming languages and products

Excellent Relational and multidimensional query design and development skills

Strong problem-solving and metadata skills

Experience using data warehouse or analytical tools for business purposes

Good interpersonal and communications skills

Ability to translate business requirements into technical requirements

Knowledge of key data warehousing processes

Key Performance Areas (KPAs)

System Analysis

Work with business requirements analyst to identify and understand source data systems

Helps identify and assess potential data sources.

Map source system data to data warehouse models

Document source system requirement specifications

Understand existing systems and all interdependencies (AS-IS analysis)

Development

Works with architects/team leads to translate requirements into technical specifications

Plan, design, develop and test extraction, transformation, and load (ETL) processes

Define and capture metadata and rules associated with ETL processes

Adapt ETL processes to accommodate changes in source systems and new business user requirements

Development of front-end deliverables like reports, dashboards, cubes, etc. will be advantageous

Agile and DevOps implementation

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position