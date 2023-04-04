Information Engineer

Apr 4, 2023

Purpose of the role:

The Information Engineer (Data Warehouse) is responsible for the scripts required to extract, transform, clean, and move data and metadata from the source systems to be loaded into a data warehouse, data mart, or operational data store.

You will be part of a cross-functional Agile Team and will be responsible to define, build, test and deliver an increment of value in a short time box.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

  • Diploma or Degree in Information Technology/Information Science or related qualification

Experience Required:

  • 7+ years ETL experience

  • 5+ years ETL experience in data warehousing and or BI projects

  • Experience in all phases of the BW/DW system development life cycle

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Key Skills and Experience:

  • Understanding of source and target data structures, ETL processes, and products

  • Knowledge of ETL and BI programming languages and products

  • Excellent Relational and multidimensional query design and development skills

  • Strong problem-solving and metadata skills

  • Experience using data warehouse or analytical tools for business purposes

  • Good interpersonal and communications skills

  • Ability to translate business requirements into technical requirements

  • Knowledge of key data warehousing processes

Key Performance Areas (KPAs)

System Analysis

  • Work with business requirements analyst to identify and understand source data systems

  • Helps identify and assess potential data sources.

  • Map source system data to data warehouse models

  • Document source system requirement specifications

  • Understand existing systems and all interdependencies (AS-IS analysis)

Development

  • Works with architects/team leads to translate requirements into technical specifications

  • Plan, design, develop and test extraction, transformation, and load (ETL) processes

  • Define and capture metadata and rules associated with ETL processes

  • Adapt ETL processes to accommodate changes in source systems and new business user requirements

  • Development of front-end deliverables like reports, dashboards, cubes, etc. will be advantageous

Agile and DevOps implementation

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

