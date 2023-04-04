Information Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Purpose of the role:
The Information Engineer (Data Warehouse) is responsible for the scripts required to extract, transform, clean, and move data and metadata from the source systems to be loaded into a data warehouse, data mart, or operational data store.
You will be part of a cross-functional Agile Team and will be responsible to define, build, test and deliver an increment of value in a short time box.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- Diploma or Degree in Information Technology/Information Science or related qualification
Experience Required:
- 7+ years ETL experience
- 5+ years ETL experience in data warehousing and or BI projects
- Experience in all phases of the BW/DW system development life cycle
Duties/ Responsibilities:
Key Skills and Experience:
- Understanding of source and target data structures, ETL processes, and products
- Knowledge of ETL and BI programming languages and products
- Excellent Relational and multidimensional query design and development skills
- Strong problem-solving and metadata skills
- Experience using data warehouse or analytical tools for business purposes
- Good interpersonal and communications skills
- Ability to translate business requirements into technical requirements
- Knowledge of key data warehousing processes
Key Performance Areas (KPAs)
System Analysis
- Work with business requirements analyst to identify and understand source data systems
- Helps identify and assess potential data sources.
- Map source system data to data warehouse models
- Document source system requirement specifications
- Understand existing systems and all interdependencies (AS-IS analysis)
Development
- Works with architects/team leads to translate requirements into technical specifications
- Plan, design, develop and test extraction, transformation, and load (ETL) processes
- Define and capture metadata and rules associated with ETL processes
- Adapt ETL processes to accommodate changes in source systems and new business user requirements
- Development of front-end deliverables like reports, dashboards, cubes, etc. will be advantageous
Agile and DevOps implementation
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML