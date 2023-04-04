Intermediate Frontend Developer (Figma and React) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A US based Company, with a modern data automation and integration platform, that enables enterprises to innovate faster by unlocking and optimizing data across multiple services and systems, is seeking to employ a remotely based Frontend Developer to join the team and lead the re-write of the company’s frontend in React. The Frontend Developer will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing modern user interface components to enhance application performance. You will use ReactJS, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, to translate user and business needs into functional frontend design. The successful candidate will have a bachelor’s degree in IT or Sciences and proven experience working as a Frontend Developer with 6+ years.

DUTIES:

You will perform this role by:

Using your experience, software engineering knowledge and individuality.

Collaborating with your team to share knowledge, act as soundboard and mentor junior team members.

Staying up to date on new technologies and developments in your field.

Thinking bigger – always be innovating and trying new things. There is no such thing as failure, only learning.

What you will do:

Meet with the development team to discuss user interface ideas and applications.

Create application requirements and interface designs.

Identify web-based user interactions.

Develop and implement highly responsive user interface components using react concepts.

Write application interface code using JavaScript following [URL Removed] workflows.

Troubleshoot interface software and debug application code.

Monitor and improve front-end performance.

Document application changes and developing updates.

REQUIREMENTS:

A bachelor’s degree in IT or Sciences

Proven experience working as a Frontend Engineer with 6+ years.

In-depth knowledge of JavaScript, CSS, HTML, and front-end languages.

Knowledge of React storybook.

Experience with user interface design.

Knowledge of testing frameworks including Mocha and Jest.

Experience with browser-based debugging and performance testing software.

Excellent troubleshooting skills.

Experience with web design tools: Adobe photoshop, Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD.

Ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent analytical and multitasking skills.

The ideal candidate loves creating world-class user interfaces, has the courage and vision to innovate and try new things, and can self-manage and communicate progress clearly.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Intermediate

Frontend

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position