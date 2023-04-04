Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The Network Engineer will be responsible for maintaining and managing the company’s networks. You’ll provide support to all aspects of network management including security, infrastructure and configuration. You should have experience working with a Unix/Linux operating system, as well as an understanding of Cloud Computing. Knowledge of server administration would also be beneficial.

Requirements:

Ability to implement Network changes

Basic understanding of MPLS technology

Basic understanding of telecom standards / protocols

Closure of all assigned tickets on tool

Closure of tickets within SLA

Updating the Activity tracker against all the incident tickets on ITSM tool

Sharing the Analysis report for all major incidents within 30 mins of closure

Updating the SOP’s for minimum 2 processes per Month

Successful implementation of Change Requests

Successful implementation of Rollback plan in case the CR gets failed

Understanding on Cloud Network technology (Azure & AWS)

Transformation participation and adoption by teams for any automation/new tools introduction for Network Infrastructure

Ability to review logs & provide updates

Escalation to OEM TAC

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

Hands on experience on following technologies

Routing / switching (Cisco/Arista)

Wi-Fi (Cisco/Arista)

Firewalls (Palo Alto /Cisco)

VPN technology

MPLS Technology

Internet Technology

ITIL process knowledge

Desired Skills:

Unix

Linux

MPLS

AZURE

AWS

AMAZON WEB SERVICES

Cisco

ARISTA

FIREWALLS

VPN

WI-FI

WIFI

ITIL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

