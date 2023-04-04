Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The Network Engineer will be responsible for maintaining and managing the company’s networks. You’ll provide support to all aspects of network management including security, infrastructure and configuration. You should have experience working with a Unix/Linux operating system, as well as an understanding of Cloud Computing. Knowledge of server administration would also be beneficial.
Requirements:
- Ability to implement Network changes
- Basic understanding of MPLS technology
- Basic understanding of telecom standards / protocols
- Closure of all assigned tickets on tool
- Closure of tickets within SLA
- Updating the Activity tracker against all the incident tickets on ITSM tool
- Sharing the Analysis report for all major incidents within 30 mins of closure
- Updating the SOP’s for minimum 2 processes per Month
- Successful implementation of Change Requests
- Successful implementation of Rollback plan in case the CR gets failed
- Understanding on Cloud Network technology (Azure & AWS)
- Transformation participation and adoption by teams for any automation/new tools introduction for Network Infrastructure
- Ability to review logs & provide updates
- Escalation to OEM TAC
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
- Hands on experience on following technologies
- Routing / switching (Cisco/Arista)
- Wi-Fi (Cisco/Arista)
- Firewalls (Palo Alto /Cisco)
- VPN technology
- MPLS Technology
- Internet Technology
- ITIL process knowledge
Desired Skills:
- Unix
- Linux
- MPLS
- AZURE
- AWS
- AMAZON WEB SERVICES
- Cisco
- ARISTA
- FIREWALLS
- VPN
- WI-FI
- WIFI
- ITIL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years