Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

We currently have an exciting role for a Project Manager with at least 5 years of experience working remotely for a permanent position in Gauteng, Johannesburg.

Qualification Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

PMP Certification and PRINCE2 Practitioner Certification.

Experience Required:

Familiar with ICT and Fixed Line Technologies, Concepts, and Terminology.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

The Project Manager will be directly responsible for the following:

Initiate Project / Programme and Project kick-off meeting.

Formalize and arrange the Project Teams (and ensure that it is always fully resourced).

Define the Project Organisation (the structure of the Project, the arrangements for its Governance, and the Controls that will be used to manage it).

Define or confirm, and gain agreement to the Scope of the Project Prepare and maintain the Project Plan.

Prepare and maintain the Stakeholder Engagement Plan.

Prepare the Communications Strategy and Plan.

Assist the Project Sponsor to develop or confirm and maintain the Project Business Case.

Manage the Project (using the Project Controls) and ensure governance operates as per the Project Organisation.

Direct the company and Vendor Project Teams.

Report Project Progress to the company’s Project Sponsor (with recommendations for Risk Management and Issue Resolution) and to the Customer Manager where relevant.

Manage Risks for which she/he is identified as the Risk owner Resolve Issues for which she/he is identified as the Issue Owner.

Create and maintain an up-to-date risk register that clearly articulates the risk responses and resolution.

Ensure that the risks and issues are escalated and managed as soon as they materialize.

Approve (or Reject) Change Requests that are within his/her Delegation of Authority.

Provide recommendations to the Project Sponsor (and Customer Manager where relevant) as to readiness for Project launches, and work with the Business Owner to develop and implement transition plans for the adoption of project deliverables by the business.

Ensure that Project Reviews are carried out after each Project launch and that lessons learned are fed back into the Project (where relevant) and disseminated to those in the company who need to know.

Manage and coordinate all meetings both internally and externally.

Manage and control project timelines including revenue forecasting.

Due to the strategic nature and sensitivity of on-time delivery for BRC, it is imperative that all store trading dates are adhered to and to ensure that the required fixed line connectivity is in place with the BRC store before the day of the store opening.

All dependencies and issues need to be managed proactively to ensure the connectivity date is not missed.

Key Deliverables

The Project Manager will adhere to the following principles:

Compile and produce a Project Status Report at an agreed frequency (Weekly and Monthly reports are required).

Ensure the quality of reports and presentations are produced at a level suited for executive management level.

Timely and effective Escalation requiring executive management intervention or support.

The Project Manager will provide a copy of project documents to the company’s Senior Programme Manager for storage and audit purposes.

Produce (or manage the production of), support the approval of, and (where appropriate) maintain the list of deliverables in the table below.

Revenue forecast projection based on the project plan.

Budgeting requirements include business cases, commitments, capitalization, and invoicing forecasting.

The project manager is expected to drive the delivery with the regional teams and 3rd party service providers to ensure that committed dates are adhered to and to ensure that store connectivity dates and cutover dates are adhered to.

Risks and Issues to be identified and tracked to resolution.

Work environment:

Hybrid work model – Johannesburg.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

