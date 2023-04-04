Project Manager IT

Junior Project Manger – IT

George, Western Cape

Permanent opportunity

Lovely opportunity in the Garden Route for junior, passionate Project Manager!

What will the average day look like?

– Obtaining a clear vision of our customers’ goals on projects. Regular interactions with customers and stakeholders.

– Create, maintain, and track project plans, schedules, and progress throughout the life of the project.

– Develop project objectives and specification documents.

– Ensure the requirements are clearly defined and thoroughly understood by the development and testing teams.

– Ensure resource availability and allocation, conduct software team meetings and assist in troubleshooting technical issues.

– Coordinate communication between internal resources and stakeholders.

– Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques.

– Report and escalate any critical issues to management.

– Manage the relationship with all stakeholders and provide timely feedback.

– Perform risk management to minimize project risks.

– Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

– Ensure the work tracking system is always up to date.

– Manage and communicate changes effectively.

– Analyse issues and log appropriate development tickets into workflow management system.

– Create and maintain documentation of processes within the Project Management Department

– Assist with software testing where necessary.

Could you be who we are looking for?

– Relevant degree, diploma or related qualification.

– A general understanding of different Software development methodologies (e.g. Agile, Waterfall, Scrum).

– An understanding of JIRA, Trello, Microsoft DevOps or similar Project Management Software.

– Experience using Slack, Teams, Telegram or similar team collaboration tools.

– A learner mindset and the ability to solve problems effectively.

– Team player who is adaptable, proactive and has excellent time management skills

Bonus Points:

o 2+ years’ solid work experience in software project management

o A passion for innovation and continuous improvement

o A drive for execution

o Displays resilience, tenacity, focus, discipline, and ability to foster positive relationships

o Contactable references

What’s in it for you?

o This roll is permanent/full-time. International exposure to various insurance brands and working with an international team.

o The opportunity to be a part of an inclusive, fun and high performing organisation.

o Based in the beautiful City of George, in the Garden Route.

What’s next?

We’re looking for drive, passion, and a willingness to learn – if we are preaching what you are practising, we’d love to hear from you.

Please note we are only accepting applicants residing in South Africa and willing to relocate to George, Western Cape.

Desired Skills:

software development methodologies

Waterfall

Scrum

Project Management Software

Jira

Trello

MS DevOps

Slack

Teams

Telegram

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is a company with an international footprint and a local flavour. A company with real purpose, making a positive difference in connecting people and technology.

If you are passionate about technology and have a rock-solid work ethic, you may just qualify to join this strongly bonded team of experts in the development, project management and quality assurance spectrum.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

