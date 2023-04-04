QA Tester

Apr 4, 2023

KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
MUST COME FROM BANKING

  • Review and analyse systems and solution specifications documentation and extract test requirements.
  • Assist with sprint planning and daily scrum meeting.
  • Design and implement test scenarios, plans, procedures, and test cases.
  • Execute functional test cases and perform static testing against project and system documentation
  • Document the platform operation
  • Provide assistance to 3rd party vendors in resolving platform issues
  • Manage Deployment Approvals QA/UAT and Production
  • Run Smoke Testing post deployments
  • Assist in the selection of automation tools and implementation of an automation framework
  • Define and prepare test data, test profiles and training material
  • Analyse business requirements and identify and escalate risks and issues
  • Provide guidance and mentoring to test analysts.
  • Delegate testing activities to reduce key man dependencies
  • Support and assist the users during user acceptance testing.
  • Implement and manage the relevant Governance requirements.
    SKILLS/PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED
  • B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Sc. (Information Systems) and a relevant industry certification such as Advanced Level ISTQB qualification
  • 4 years’ Experience in one or more of the following areas: Banking, Stockbroking, Transactional Finance, Debtor, Trade & Asset Finance
  • Experience working within an Agile SCRUM Team, collaborating closely with Business Analysts, Product Owners, and aiding user story/use case creation.
  • Understanding of Microsoft technologies such as, Team Foundation Studio
  • A high-level understanding of Microsoft development tools and environments, including (Visual Studio, Test Driven Development and SQL management Studio).
  • Solutions driven.
  • Customer centric
  • High attention to detail

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Banking

