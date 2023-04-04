KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
MUST COME FROM BANKING
- Review and analyse systems and solution specifications documentation and extract test requirements.
- Assist with sprint planning and daily scrum meeting.
- Design and implement test scenarios, plans, procedures, and test cases.
- Execute functional test cases and perform static testing against project and system documentation
- Document the platform operation
- Provide assistance to 3rd party vendors in resolving platform issues
- Manage Deployment Approvals QA/UAT and Production
- Run Smoke Testing post deployments
- Assist in the selection of automation tools and implementation of an automation framework
- Define and prepare test data, test profiles and training material
- Analyse business requirements and identify and escalate risks and issues
- Provide guidance and mentoring to test analysts.
- Delegate testing activities to reduce key man dependencies
- Support and assist the users during user acceptance testing.
- Implement and manage the relevant Governance requirements.
SKILLS/PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED
- B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Sc. (Information Systems) and a relevant industry certification such as Advanced Level ISTQB qualification
- 4 years’ Experience in one or more of the following areas: Banking, Stockbroking, Transactional Finance, Debtor, Trade & Asset Finance
- Experience working within an Agile SCRUM Team, collaborating closely with Business Analysts, Product Owners, and aiding user story/use case creation.
- Understanding of Microsoft technologies such as, Team Foundation Studio
- A high-level understanding of Microsoft development tools and environments, including (Visual Studio, Test Driven Development and SQL management Studio).
- Solutions driven.
- Customer centric
- High attention to detail
Desired Skills:
- Testing Automation
- Web Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Banking