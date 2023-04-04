QA Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

MUST COME FROM BANKING

Review and analyse systems and solution specifications documentation and extract test requirements.

Assist with sprint planning and daily scrum meeting.

Design and implement test scenarios, plans, procedures, and test cases.

Execute functional test cases and perform static testing against project and system documentation

Document the platform operation

Provide assistance to 3rd party vendors in resolving platform issues

Manage Deployment Approvals QA/UAT and Production

Run Smoke Testing post deployments

Assist in the selection of automation tools and implementation of an automation framework

Define and prepare test data, test profiles and training material

Analyse business requirements and identify and escalate risks and issues

Provide guidance and mentoring to test analysts.

Delegate testing activities to reduce key man dependencies

Support and assist the users during user acceptance testing.

Implement and manage the relevant Governance requirements.

SKILLS/PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED

SKILLS/PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Sc. (Information Systems) and a relevant industry certification such as Advanced Level ISTQB qualification

4 years’ Experience in one or more of the following areas: Banking, Stockbroking, Transactional Finance, Debtor, Trade & Asset Finance

Experience working within an Agile SCRUM Team, collaborating closely with Business Analysts, Product Owners, and aiding user story/use case creation.

Understanding of Microsoft technologies such as, Team Foundation Studio

A high-level understanding of Microsoft development tools and environments, including (Visual Studio, Test Driven Development and SQL management Studio).

Solutions driven.

Customer centric

High attention to detail

Desired Skills:

B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Sc. (Information Systems) and a relevant industry certification such as Advanced Level ISTQB qualification – 4 years’ Experience in one or more of the following areas: Banking

Stockbroking

Transactional Finance

Debtor

Trade & Asset Finance – Experience working within an Agile SCRUM Team

collaborating closely with Business Analysts

Product Owners

and aiding user story/use case creation. – Understanding of Microsoft technologies such as

Team Foundation Studio – A high-level understanding of Microsoft development tools and environments

including (Visual Studio

Test Driven Development and SQL management Studio). – Solutions driven. – Customer centric – High attention to detail

Testing Automation

Web Testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Banking

Learn more/Apply for this position