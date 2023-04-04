Scrum Master at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Client Details:

Our esteemed client has seen remarkable growth over the past three decades in the software services industry. Their products are developed across multiple business domains, which include finance, telco, medical and insurance. With a hiring philosophy centered on attitude and a focus on training for skill development, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. The organisation encourages flexibility, offers generous bonuses, and provides opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement. Adopting an Agile approach to business, our client is involved in a wide range of services spanning multiple industries, with a key emphasis on research, innovation, and ongoing improvement. This dynamic and stimulating environment is perfect for those who thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented setting and have a passion for learning and growth.

Role Responsibilities:

Facilitate the Agile Scrum / Kanban process based on Agile principles.

Adopt Agile values/principles as per the Agile Manifesto and act as a servant leader.

Serve as a process facilitator to ensure the team delivers business value while meeting/exceeding client expectations.

Organise / facilitate Scrum ceremonies (Daily Stand Up, Product Backlog Refinement, Sprint Planning 1&2, etc.).

Ensure the team delivers value while meeting/exceeding client expectations using the Agile Kanban process

Coach the team to apply Kanban principles and facilitate Product Backlog Refinement.

Produce relevant, valuable, stable working software that meets / exceeds client expectations

Ensure the product vision / Roadmap is visible to stakeholders/team

Guide the Product Owner to ensure the Product Backlog meets criteria and is sized using story points

Create visible information radiators (Definition of Ready, Definition of Done, Team Agreements, etc.) and track progress

Facilitate the design of Definition of Ready/Options and Scrum/Delivery boards, visualise work, and keep boards updated

Drive removal of impediments affecting team delivery and coach the team to be self-organising/performance-driven

Continuously coach the team to improve velocity

Meet/exceed client expectations with the Product Owner/development team

Foster team morale/inter-team relationships, address conflicts/growth, bond with the team to provide help

Define, design, build, test, and release working software (Delivery Content)

Preferred Qualifications:

Scrum Master certification

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Possesses extensive experience in implementing Agile methodologies.

Demonstrates a strong background in change management.

Requires critical project management and customer relationship experience.

Capable of effectively engaging with senior management levels.

Skilled in conflict management techniques.

Bonus if the candidate has an Industrial and Organisational Psychology background.

Acts as a servant leader with a self-empowering attitude to guide teams towards self-organisation.

Encourages experimentation and creates a safe environment for failure.

Possesses excellent facilitation skills to lead and demonstrate the team’s adoption of Agile values and principles.

Establishes trust and respect within the team.

Promotes transparency and predictability in the team’s processes.

Demonstrates exceptional communication skills.

Understands Team Development Stages.

Situational awareness and adaptability to the current environment.

Possesses a broad understanding of software development processes and IT terminology.

Continuously improves skills through professional development and participates in Scrum user groups/forums/gatherings.

